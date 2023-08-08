Ashley Ochoa was overjoyed when she learned a new charter school was in the works in Napa.

She alleges that her son endured bullying so bad it resulted in a physical assault that left her child with a broken arm at after-school care last spring. Ochoa claims that the school, Willow Elementary, and the Napa Valley Unified School District did not give the case the attention and care it deserved, and as a result, she is worried about sending her son to his public middle school this coming fall.

“I’m really fearful for his mental health and fearful for his well-being,” Ochoa said.

It seemed there might be another option for Ochoa when she heard that the Mayacamas Charter Middle School would be opening this coming fall. She enrolled her son at Mayacamas, which is being planned by the Napa Foundation for Options in Education.

The school, which foundation leaders hope to open inside the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School in downtown Napa for the new school year that starts next week, aims to offer a smaller, more individualized classroom setting for children and young teenagers. Mayacamas supporters have called their project a response to shrinking academic options and poor test scores at local public schools.

However, Mayacamas has faced numerous roadblocks since plans for the school emerged nearly two years ago.

Mayacamas was effectively approved in September 2022 when the California State Board of Education overturned two local rulings that denied the school's application for an independent public school charter. Two months later, however, the Napa school district sued to overturn the state board’s decision, and the lawsuit was upheld this June in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Now the school is at a crossroads.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento court filed a judgment that set aside Mayacamas’s charter, ruling in favor of NVUSD, whose board had unanimously voted against the school plan in December 2021. While Mayacamas can submit an appeal that results in an automatic stay and prevents the charter from being set aside, NVUSD has already filed a motion that prevents the school's organizers from opening under the charter they already have.

Mayacamas' lead petitioners, local parents Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee, believe there remains a way for the school to open this fall through a new charter, though with a few weeks' delay.

On July 11, the foundation issued a notice to file for a countywide benefit charter to the Napa County Office of Education. (The county office's board also rejected Mayacamas' charter in March 2022, leading charter backers to appeal to the state.) After a mandatory 30-day hold, the county will be able to set a date for a hearing, which will require at least 15 days' notice.

In the meantime, parents and teachers alike are waiting in an uncomfortable limbo.

For now, Ochoa plans to send her son to his assigned middle school, Redwood, but she has reservations.

“When we went to the (Mayacamas) orientation, it was the first time I saw my son smile in months,” Ochoa said. “I’m just heartbroken for him.”

Although Ochoa claims that she is worried for her child’s safety attending Redwood, when asked about Ochoa's case, Julie Bordes, the chief spokesperson for the Napa public school system, said that safety is important to the district.

“Creating and maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all children is a top priority for us,” Bordes said, pointing to seven in-house wellness centers the district runs to support student mental health and safety.

Bordes added that NVUSD remains the authorizer of the Stone Bridge School, a K-8 academy in the Coombsville area that is the district's only current charter school - paying the Napa school district for use of a campus and other services, but otherwise largely self-governing. (Stone Bridge operates from the old Mt. George Elementary School campus, one of two grade schools the district closed in 2020 due to falling enrollment.)

Though Daley claimed that NVUSD is “staunchly anti-charter,” Bordes said that the district’s denial of Mayacamas’ charter was based on its failure to meet legal requirements. “NVUSD supports charter applications that meet Education Code requirements,” she said.

Two of the main reasons the district cited for denying Mayacamas' charter in 2021 were a lack of variation between the curriculum the school plans to offer and the offerings already available at NVUSD schools, and forecasts that predicted the school could run out of money before the end of its second year based on its proposed budgets.

A third key factor was potential negative community impact, but despite that opposition, Daley and Yee believe another charter school, and specifically Mayacamas, would benefit the district.

Based on California Smarter Balanced testing data compiled by EdSource, NVUSD students’ performance levels in both math and English are below the state average. Students in NVUSD schools failed to meet performance standards at rates of 72.84% in math and 57.14% in English, roughly 10% and 4% below statewide rates, respectively.

Those results are worse still among Hispanic and African American students in the district. Both groups had substantially lower percentages of students meeting both math and English standards by grade level compared to Asian and white students in the district, according to EdSource.

Yee said that cutting into these disparities, as well as those found in English-learning and lower-income populations, is a key reason she and Daley believe Mayacamas is a necessary addition to Napa’s school system.

“Those numbers are shameful; they are horrible,” Daley said. “The fact that we are failing the most vulnerable populations is a social justice issue in a town with a ton of money.”

In fact, Daley and Yee claim that NVUSD has the highest financial reserves of similar-size school districts the same size in California, suggesting that diverting some state funding to the charter would be possible.

School districts across the state that have between 10,000 and 50,000 students tend to hold about 16% of expenditures in reserves on average, according to the state Legislative Analyst's Office. An April report from NVUSD, which teaches about 16,000 students across Napa and American Canyon, projected it would hold 24.59% in reserves at the end of the 2022-23 year.

Bordes said that figure actually reflects the state average, which is true. However, data shows that many of the districts with reserves higher than 16% tend to have fewer than 10,000 students. Some districts with as few as 300 students average reserves of up to 45%.

While Napa's reserves do seem to be relatively high, Bordes said that "when examining reserves over the two additional years ... NVUSD’s reserves are projected to decline to 6.17%, largely due to the impact of declining enrollment and forecasted impacts of the new charter school," since California's per-student funding to school districts does not account for charter school students.

Daley believes the district is an “underperforming monopoly.” By creating an environment that focuses on individualized education, they and Mayacamas' other supporters hope to improve the education children can receive in Napa's public school system. The pair explained that when the student-to-teacher ratio is no higher than 15 or 20 to one, it's harder for students’ specific needs to fall through the cracks.

In addition to having a smaller student-teacher ratio, the Mayacamas school also plans to begin each day with advisory periods and operate on a block schedule to open up more time per period for individualized attention.

While some parents and teachers believe a charter school like Mayacamas could bolster public schooling in Napa, others argue that resources and energy should instead be channeled into improving existing schools.

Stephanie Trott is an eighth-grade history teacher at Redwood Middle School. She explained why she, along with some NVUSD teachers and local residents, believe Mayacamas' opening could harm the public school system.

“I have felt very strongly that Mayacamas would have a negative impact on our schools,” Trott said. “It would be redirecting funds away from the larger public facilities that, in my opinion, are already underfunded in terms of teachers and resources.”

She explained that NVUSD's superintendent Rosanna Mucetti was hired in 2018 in part to help NVUSD financially, as the district was struggling at the time, facing dwindling reserves that could have put the district at risk of a state takeover. The process of stabilizing the district included absorbing former charter schools, including River Middle School and the Napa Valley Language Academy.

“We charged our charter schools their true cost. After this change, both River and NVLA closed as charters due to financial insolvency,” NVUSD’s second interim budget report for 2022-23 reads. (Both schools stayed open under direct district control, but River closed in 2022 and its north Napa campus was taken over by the district-run Unidos Middle School, which teaches a dual Spanish-English curriculum.)

Trott believes that in the wake of those closures, opening another charter school feels “like the antithesis of what our district needs to be doing.”

Trott said that some of the shortcomings parents interested in a charter school are concerned about could instead be addressed by making improvements at the district's current schools.

For one, Trott believes that in order to better serve students that have struggled in NVUSD schools – specifically those who are English learners or in disadvantaged groups – attracting a diverse teaching staff should be a priority. “I think Redwood is about 60% Hispanic, and probably our staff doesn’t match that demographic,” she said.

However, attracting a wider range of applicants for teaching positions is a challenge, Trott said, given the cost of becoming a credentialed teacher and the relatively low starting salaries. In Napa, the starting base salary for a credentialed NVUSD teacher is $65,821. In the St. Helena Unified School District to the north, base pay begins at $81,403.

Trott added that offering and funding more targeted professional development options for staff could also help them feel better equipped to teach students requiring closer attention, including children learning English.

“If there was money for us to go out and find, say, a course ... for (English language development) ... I wish there was money to support that," she said. "Like, ‘Here’s a $5,000 scholarship for you to take these courses over the next year or two to enhance your abilities.’ To get some real specific expert training.”

Others worry that elitism could come into play when deciding which children get to attend Mayacamas if over-enrollment occurs. Daley and Yee say that based on the charter they have applied for, admission will be determined via lottery if more than their maximum of 336 students apply to the school. In that case, lottery preference would be based on a number of factors.

According to Daley, children of founding parents will be noted “for enrollment preferences” in the lottery, as well as children who live within school district borders, have siblings enrolled at Mayacamas, are the student of a staff member of Mayacamas, are foster children or experiencing homelessness, or live within the attendance boundaries of Shearer Elementary School. No other information, like grades or standardized testing scores, will be requested.

If the Mayacamas school does get approved for a countywide benefits charter, Daley notes that the exact language of the charter will change based on different geographical boundaries, but the “spirit” of the enrollment process would be the same.

On Aug. 11, the 30-day waiting period on the school’s notice to file for a countywide will end, and the county will be able to schedule a hearing, which could take place as early as Aug. 25.

