Mayacamas Countywide Middle School is working hard to answer questions and address concerns that prevented the Napa County Office of Education Board from accepting their countywide charter petition at last Wednesday night’s public hearing.

One of the major areas of concern for some of the board members who were not prepared to okay the school was MCMS’s secondary site and residency program. In their petition, the school said they planned to partner with Pacific Union College to host an arts-based residency program in the spring for all students during their first three years of operation, and eventually open a full-time facility at PUC during their fourth year to serve Upvalley students.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Jolene Yee, one of the school’s founders and co-petitioners, said that the Napa Foundation has decided to pull out of a partnership with PUC because of community concern about the school’s commitment to sexual and gender equity, citing a prohibition of same-sex relationships in its student handbook. The college is affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, which has long condemned same-sex “practices and relationships.”

Yee said that after these concerns were brought to her and Mayacamas’ leaders’ attention, they worked quickly to find an alternative partner – Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.

However, Torence Powell, the president and superintendent of Napa Valley College, said that he felt the potential partnership was misrepresented at the hearing.

“The conversations I had were speculative, but to characterize that interest in potentially exploring what a partnership might look like … portraying it as a formal partnership is inaccurate,” Powell said.

He said that though the college of course is open to the idea of partnering with the school — as they would be any local school — but he isn’t sure that NVC’s Upper Valley campus would be able to meet MCMS’s needs logistically.

“I don't know that we could provide that..” Powell said. “The Upvalley campus is leased out to the city of St. Helena, and the culinary program housed there is leased out. Most of the campus is leased out with the exception of a few classrooms.”

While he said he has spoken briefly with the petitioners a few times, as of Saturday, there was no “formal or informal” partnership between the parties. He said that “an expression of interest” was really all that had been communicated by the Mayacamas team.

“(What was said at the meeting) was a little surprising, yes, because there was a very brief conversation earlier that afternoon on Wednesday, but there is quite a bit that goes into a partnership between a charter school … It can be the work of several years,” Powell said. “Are we interested and open to some form of partnership? Of course, but they don’t happen in the course of a day or two.”

Attempts to reach Yee or Lauren Daley, the other petitioner for Mayacamas, on Monday were not successful.