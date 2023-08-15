A vote scheduled for the end of the month could enable Mayacamas Charter Middle School to open it doors after a legal and administrative battle that has stretched across nearly two years.

Tuesday night, the Napa County Office of Education released its preliminary analysis and proposed findings of fact for the Napa Foundation for Options in Education, which seeks a countywide benefit charter petition to open Mayacamas.

The office has also announced a special board meeting on Aug. 30, with a public hearing and action regarding the charter petition.

The report, which was produced by NCOE’s senior staff, recommended that the board grant the foundation’s petition “on the condition that the elements cited (at the bottom of the office's findings and recommendation document) are incorporated into the (memorandum of understanding) prior to MCMS opening, unless the Board finds that denial based on criterion 7,” which states that the board can deny the charter petition on any “basis that the county board of education finds justifies the denial of the petition.”

The list of elements NCOE staff recommends be incorporated into the agreement between the board and Mayacamas if the board approves the charter includes 25 programmatic and fiscal elements. The staff’s analysis, along with the full petition and special meeting agenda, are available online.

The announcement comes just a few days after the Mayacamas school's lead petitioners, Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee, filed a petition for the charter last Friday. The petition states that the school plans to hold its first day of classes on Sept. 5 of this year, as opposed to NVUSD’s first day of school, which is Wednesday morning.

The NCOE board's Aug. 30 meeting, which begins at 3:30 p.m., will be open to the public, and audience members can provide public comment to trustees. The meeting will feature a public hearing, which will include presentations from NCOE staff and the petitioners, followed by board questions, public comment, and finally the board's discussion and decision.

Mayacamas staff have been preparing to open the charter school inside the former home of St. John the Baptist Catholic School, which closed in 2020. The school would teach grades 6-8.

