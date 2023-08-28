A vote this week may pave the way for Mayacamas Charter Middle School to secure its future in Napa.

On Wednesday, the Napa County Office of Education board will hold a special meeting to hear the Napa Foundation for Options in Education’s petition for a countywide benefit charter petition, which the foundation plans to use to operate Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

The lengthy legal battle to launch Mayacamas began nearly two years ago, when the foundation first applied for a charter with the Napa Valley Unified School District to open a grade 6-8 academy inside the former St. John the Baptist Catholic School in downtown Napa.

That charter was denied by NVUSD trustees in December 2021, and again by the Napa County Office of Education board in March 2022. The foundation then appealed to the California State Board of Education, which overturned those vetoes and granted Mayacamas a charter last September.

However, the state's approval was not the last word. Due to changing charter-granting law in California, NVUSD leaders believe the state board overreached its newly limited advisory power to grant school charters. The district filed a lawsuit in Sacramento County Superior Court seeking to void the state’s charter approval.

In June, the court did just that. Since then, the Napa Foundation has appealed that trial court decision, and while the case makes its way to appeals court, the decision reversing the charter approval is stayed. As such, Mayacamas was able to open its doors for the 2023-24 school year.

The case so far

On Aug. 16, the school welcomed its first students — which its estimated to total about 70 — along with seven staff members. Leading the staff as head of school is Cathy Adams, who held a similar title at River Middle School, a former charter academy within NVUSD.

The school has been able to open under its original districtwide charter despite the superior court’s decision due to a court stay, which prevents the enforcement of a trial court decision in a case that has been appealed while it awaits a new hearing. NVUSD attempted to prevent this, requesting a “prohibition or lift of stay,” which would allow the current decision to be enforced pending appeal, but Judge Shelleyanne Chang denied that request on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

A minute order issued by the court last week states that it “declines to change the current status quo of (the Napa Foundation for Options in Education) opening a charter school and currently operating for the 2023-2024 school year” while the parties await an appeal hearing.

While appealing the districtwide charter decision, the school has also applied for a different type of charter — a countywide benefits charter — which could be issued as soon as this Wednesday and would negate the need for NVUSD approval.

Petitioners Lauren Daley and Jolene Yee submitted a countywide charter application to NCOE on Aug. 11, and three days later, the department's senior staff released their initial review and findings based on the report. That same day, NCOE set a special board meeting for a public hearing and vote on Aug. 30.

The report suggests that pending clarification of various fiscal and programming matters in a memorandum of understanding between the foundation and Napa County, NCOE’s board should approve a countywide charter.

Debating Mayacamas’ impact

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, both those supporting and opposing a charter for Mayacamas have been preparing for what is likely to be a lengthy public debate.

Following NCOE staff's initial review of the countywide charter application, NVUSD released a letter from Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti. The note explained the district’s opposition to Mayacamas’ opening, and urged families to show up at the hearing and speak out about the potential drawbacks of opening the new school.

An FAQ sheet posted by NVUSD explains that the district is “concerned because of the implications a countywide charter could have on (its) long-term financial projections.”

When Mucetti took the helm in the fall of 2018, the Napa school district had been struggling financially. A year before, the district's reserves hit a low of 3.65% of the budget, putting it at risk of a state takeover of its finances had reserves fallen below 3%.

In the years since, the district has recovered. In its most recent interim budget report from April 2022, NVUSD projected it would boost reserves to 24.59% of its budget by the end of the 2022-23 year.

However, NVUSD attributes much of this success to “hard decisions” it had to make in the past five years, including closing two charter middle schools in Napa — Harvest and River. It believes the financial impact on existing district schools from losing per-pupil funding from the state if students choose to enroll at Mayacamas, while it is already seeing enrollment declines, will be devastating to the district.

This financial impact was a large part of both the district’s and county’s denials of the original charter.

But the Napa Foundation disputes forecasts of financial harm to Napa public schools. Mayacamas backers' stance is that a school “1/50th or 1/80th” of the size of NVUSD is unable to to financially devastate the district.

Barbara Nemko, the NCOE superintendent, agrees, saying that "the operation of Mayacamas poses no meaningful harm or hardship to the District’s continued operations for the coming school year," according to a declaration filed with the Sacramento Superior Court earlier this month.

Differences between the charters

The same NCOE board that will hear Wednesday’s petition previously vetoed the Napa Foundation's districtwide charter on a 5-2 vote. But countywide charters are different, as they are operated on the county level and serve multiple school districts. The new charter application states that the new iteration of Mayacamas, called Mayacamas Countywide Middle School, would operate in the territories of both NVUSD and Howell Mountain Elementary School District.

Howell Mountain is a single-school district serving about 90 students in Angwin, an unincorporated region of Napa County north of St. Helena. One of the main differences between the Napa Foundation’s districtwide and countywide charter applications is the addition of a second school site in the Howell Mountain district’s area, at Pacific Union College in Angwin.

During the school’s first three academic years, Mayacamas’ countywide petition states that students will attend special three- to five-day “residencies” at this site, where they will work with teachers as well as PUC faculty and students on arts-based learning projects. The petition says that this program “serves multiple purposes that could not be achieved in a single location.”

Beginning in its fourth year of 2026-27, Mayacamas plans to open a second full-time school site at PUC. Presumably, students living closer to Angwin will primarily attend school there, but the petition states that the residency program will continue for Napa-campus students as well.

What to expect Wednesday

During Wednesday’s meeting, NCOE Superintendent Nemko will give a statement, followed by a presentation explaining the countywide charter petition process. Then the public hearing will begin.

First the NCOE staff will present its findings of the petition, followed by a presentation from the petitioners, Daley and Yee. Later, board members will have time to ask questions to both the staff and petitioners, followed by time for public comment.

Afterward, the board will deliberate and decide whether to grant or deny the petition. Unlike for a districtwide charter decision, which has stricter denial guidelines, the board can choose to deny a countywide charter petition for any reason its members find "justifies the denial of the petition," according to Education Code 47605.6. The decision made by the board is also final, not subject to appeal.

For more information about the meeting, visit NCOE's website at napacoe.org.

