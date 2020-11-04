Mayor Garcia winning re-election in American Canyon; Aboudamous, Washington lead for council

"One of my great joys is being out there and getting to know people,” he said.

Garcia addressed a comment sometime heard during the campaign that it's time for a change and new ideas. He depicted his experience as a plus during a pandemic and time of uncertainty.

“Change for the sake of change is not necessarily a good thing,” Garcia said.

Joseph served as American Canyon city manager for 12 years before resigning in late 2005. He was elected to the City Council November 2010.

"Clearly, this is not the kind of close race I expected,” he said Tuesday night. “I think it’s a testimonial to the power of the incumbent.”

He didn’t run with a radically different vision than Garcia’s or calling for wholesale changes in the city's plans. Rather, he said he could provide leadership to move projects along faster, such as a traffic-relieving Newell Drive extension.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘I support the Newell extension.’ You really have to take the steps to make it happen,” Joseph said.

Joseph will remain on the City Council no matter what happens, given his term as councilmember has two years remaining. But Garcia would have been off the council with a loss.