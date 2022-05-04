Mead, or honey wine, relies on bees to capture terroir

If your mind jumps to Vikings, the thanes of “Beowulf,” or fantasy lands when you hear the word "mead," you’re not alone. However, mead — a drink made of fermented honey, malt and yeast — isn’t a relic of the past or memento of lore, it is also currently being made by hundreds of producers in the United States.

“I had read about the word mead, but I didn't know exactly what it was,” said Stacy McGee, a local labor and delivery nurse who also serves as meadmaker and beekeeper for St. Helena’s McGee’s Mead. “But the first time I tried it was in 2016 up in British Columbia, and I was just mesmerized by this magical drink.”

A few years — and a few trips to Vancouver Island — later, McGee decided that since she couldn’t find any mead-makers here in Napa Valley’s wine country, she would become the first. Always a fan of gardening and cooking, McGee had dreamt of keeping bees, and when she took the leap to get her first hive in 2018, she quickly fell in love with the whole mead-making process.

“That really kind of sealed it for me,” she said.

Now, McGee has four hives on her property that she manages, harvesting their honey to make interesting meads reminiscent of sage apples, piña coladas, pomegranate and hops, and more. She takes the honey, adds water and her chosen spices and fruits, then encourages fermentation. The process is relatively similar to making wine with grapes.

McGee’s sons help her out with different steps in the production process — she still works as a nurse, after all — but generally speaking, she is the Queen Bee running the whole operation.

“The keeping of the bees, the growing of the flowers, tending to some of the fruits and herbs that go into my product, using local artists to do the artwork for my brand and then creating labels … I just love every single little step,” she said. “It's definitely my creative outlet.”

Technically speaking, McGee is also good at what she does, and has been recognized as such through awards, mentorship opportunities and the like. Having taught herself how to make mead from the internet and with the help of other enthusiasts, she was recently asked to speak at the very same UC Davis workshop she once attended as a novice mead-maker.

“I was flabbergasted … and kind of fangirled a little bit,” said McGee.

So, this self-proclaimed nano mead-maker is going to keep pulling inspiration from her friends’ recipes, her garden and her bees in hopes that one day, she can work as a nurse part-time, and mead-maker full-time rather than the other way around.

“But at this point, I love having babies come into the world and being a part of that,” said McGee.

A little over an hour southwest of St. Helena in Point Reyes Station is Heidrun Meadery, a large mead production facility, tasting room and garden space that has been harvesting honey and cultivating its land since 2012. Established by geologist-turned-brewer Gordon Hull, Heidrun Meadery first started as a one-man experiment, and quickly became a challenge for Hull to create a delicious and unique rendition of the historical beverage. The business, its estate and his staff would all come to follow.

“It is hard to make good, home-brewed mead,” said Michael Zilber, who serves as managing director for Heidrun. “There are a lot of opportunities for oxidation and off flavors, and it's not easy, so for some people that may be their first exposure to it.”

“90% of our guests have never had mead before, and 75% don’t even know what it is,” he said. “And the ones who have, they have maybe had it at the Renaissance Faire or Shakespeare Festival or something like that.”

Zilber explained that while these different interpretations of mead are all completely valid — especially considering the drink’s historical significance in virtually every culture — this wasn’t the style of mead that Hull was going for. He wanted to highlight the honey base of the wine rather than the spices, herbs and additional fruits that some producers use to add flavors, and also wanted to prove that mead doesn’t need to be overly sweet.

So, Hull started testing out different varieties of honey, treating them exactly the same during the fermentation processes.

“That’s when the lightbulb went off,” said Zilber. “It was equally as delicious, but with a completely different balance of flavors … Over evolutionary time, each unique flower has developed its own unique nectars and pollens to attract certain pollinators, so to explore those just set him off.”

The single-varietal-honey standard of meadery was thus established at Heidrun, but Hull still wasn’t quite done with the research and development phase.

“Later, he realized what better way to bring out those aromas than to make it sparkling, knowing that the byproduct of carbonation is carbonic acid, and the acidity of that is a way to help make it dryer and maybe more balanced,” said Zilber. “We were the fifth registered meadery in the country, and since that time, there are now over 400 … To this day, we are the only mead producers in the country and the only ones that we know of that use true méthode champenoise.”

By treating their mead just as producers of Champagne do — complete with two bouts of fermentation, a whole lot of yeast, and riddling and disgorging setup — Heidrun is able to veer away from a saccharine disposition, and give their meads a more cider-like experience.

“A big part of our goal is removing those sugars by fermenting, and then by not doing anything else we are trying to present aromas and flavors that are much closer to what the bees are tasting when they are in the flowers,” said Zilber.

But in order to emulate that floral experience, you also have to make sure the gardens are optimized as bee food. As a result, Heidrun sources honey from a bunch of partners across the state and country — many of which are family operations — to capture the flavor of different types of plants that are grown in different climates.

“In many cases, our beekeeping partners are being paid by farmers to come and pollinate their crops to ensure that the fruit grows so they can maximize their fruit crop or for seed production,” said Zilber. “The honey is just a byproduct, and it's the beekeeper’s job to find a secondary market.”

“In the case of orange blossom honey or macadamia nut honey from Hawaii, they are delicious honeys in their own right,” he said.

But for others — like the radish or carrot honey that Heidrun is able to transform into a palatable mead — the beekeepers would otherwise sell the funky honeys for a fraction of the price. So, Hull and Zilber are more than happy to take it off their hands and ferment it into something delicious.

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

