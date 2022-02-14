Meadowood named one of top 25 hotels in the U.S., according to TripAdvisor

Popular travel website TripAdvisor has put out its latest ranking of the top 25 hotels in the United States.

New Jersey was shut out of the top 25, but there were a couple of hotels in the region that made the list, including the No. 1-rated Mint House at 70 Pine in New York and the No. 10-rated Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia.

The list was part of the latest Traveler’s Choice awards featuring the “best of the best” and TripAdvisor’s highest-rated stays. A specific methodology or criteria was not given as part of the ranking.

Here is the full list of the top 25 hotels ranked by TripAdvisor.

1. Mint House at 70 Pine - New York

2. Trump International Hotel - Washington, D.C.

3. The Nantucket Hotel and Resort - Nantucket, Mass.

4. French Quarter Inn - Charleston, S.C.

5. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach - Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.

6. Perry Lane Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel - Savannah, Ga.

7. The Ivey’s Hotel - Charlotte

8. Mandarin Oriental, Boston - Boston

9. The Lancaster- Houston

10. The Rittenhouse Hotel - Philadelphia

11. Hotel Emma at Pearl - San Antonio

12. Fairlane Hotel - Nashville

13. Hotel Covington Cincinatti Waterfront - Covington, Ky.

14. The Oxford Hotel - Bend, Ore.

15. Meadowood Napa Valley - St. Helena, Calif.

16. The Charmant Hotel - LaCrosse, Wis.

17. The Roxbury, Contemporary Catskill Lodging - Roxbury, N.Y.

18. Grande Colonial La Jolla - San Diego

19. The Candler Hotel Atlanta, Curio Collection by Hilton - Atlanta

20. The Oxford Hotel - Denver

21. Atticus Hotel - McMinnville, Ore.

22. Delamar Southport - Southport, Conn.

23. Sage Lodge - Pray, Mont.

24. Hotel Clermont - Atlanta

25. The Spectator Hotel - Charleston, S.C.

