Measure J: Protecting Napa agriculture for the past 30 years

County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, a Measure J supporter in 1990 long before he was elected to the Board of Supervisors, said the law has been a good protector of open space.

Voters have generally been sympathetic to people who have long been good stewards to their land and want to do something. But they see through those who come from the outside to make a quick dollar, he said.

He hears from people all the time who want to come and do what they think would be great things for Napa Valley, Wagenknecht said. He recalled talking to a group from China that extolled the benefits of building new resorts in the local open space hills.

“You can sometimes talk politicians into doing those things,” Wagenknecht said. “But it’s hard to talk the average citizen into seeing that’s a value.”

Exceptions to the Measure J

Measure J's successor, Measure P, states that certain agricultural land use policies “shall not be amended unless such amendment is approved by vote of the people.”

That seems unambiguous. But California election law says a board of supervisors when presented with a qualifying initiative petition has a choice — pass the initiative into law or place it on the ballot.