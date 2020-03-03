Measure K short of approval threshold; supporters still hopeful

The group of supporters gathered at Stone Brewing Tuesday night included Brent Randol and Barry Christian, members of the Open Space Board.

Measure K would generate more than $9 million annually, according to Yes on K’s website. Randol, of District 3, emphasized that 52% of those funds could be used to purchase additional open space lands, including the 850-acre Skyline Wilderness Park that the county has leased annually from the state for $100 a year. The lease is up in 2030.

“We won’t be at the whims of Sacramento (if we’re able to buy the land),” Randol said.

Twenty percent of money raised by Measure K would go to the four cities and one town within Napa County for parks and recreation.

Woodbury said the group would keep a close eye on the results as the remaining ballots were counted. Even with an initially lower-than-needed percentage, he was in good spirits.

“I spent (Tuesday) afternoon being nervous (about this evening), but then I just realized that there’s been overwhelming support for Measure K, which I find very gratifying,” he said. “Even if we don’t win, there has been just an outpouring of support.”

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.