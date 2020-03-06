Measure K still short in latest Napa County election results

Measure K, which would enact a quarter-cent sales tax for Napa County open space, parks and recreation, gained slightly in the latest election returns but is still well short of the needed two-thirds margin for victory.

The Election Division on Friday afternoon released the first update since election day, bringing the votes counted from 22,865 to 30,233. More updates are to come on Monday and Tuesday.

Measure K has 60 percent "yes" votes and 40 percent "no" votes. The vote spread is 17,644 to 11,551. On election night, Measure K had 59 percent of the vote.

In the 5th Supervisor District race, Supervisor Belia Ramos leads American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.6 percent to 46.4 percent. The vote spread is 2,064 to 1,786. No additional votes in this race were counted since election night.

In the 4th District Supervisor race, Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza leads Amber Manfree 55.1 percent to 44.9 percent. The vote spread is 2,394 to 1,948. No additional votes in this race were counted since election night.

In the race for Treasurer-Tax Collector, county Assistant Auditor Controller Bob Minahen leads Mike Basayne 64.4 percent to 35.6 percent. The vote spread is 16,655 to 9,190.

In the race for Napa County Superior Court judge seat 3, Judge Monique Langhorne leads Clifford Blackman 79 percent to 21 percent. The vote spread is 21,074 to 5,634.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

