The vacant lot at 418 Soscol Ave. between Big O Tires and a billboard advertising a Vallejo cannabis dispensary is mostly unremarkable.
That could soon change.
Meridian Property Ventures II of San Ramon has asked the city of Napa to review a preliminary plan to build a medical office building on the property. It would become home to a new DaVita Kidney Care facility, according to the application.
The company proposes a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot, single-story medical office building.
To accommodate the new building, two lots -- 418 Soscol Ave. and 141A Silverado Trail -- would be combined to form almost one acre. The parcel is directly across Soscol from the Gasser Building.
According to the application, the new building “will be an important addition to the surrounding community and the city,” and allow for DaVita to deliver kidney care dialysis for locals.
Design-wise, “The project has quality finishes and is architecturally compatible with the existing design themes in the neighborhood.”
The building will be “pedestrian and environmentally friendly and will activate the street.”
The center would also create “a large number of high- paying jobs for the community,” both during construction and after completion.
Fifteen to 20 employees would work at the new center, where patients would be treated Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Between 36 and 48 parking spaces will be provided.
DaVita Kidney Care currently operates dialysis centers in Napa in Bel Aire Plaza and 1100 Trancas St. Another business, U.S. Renal Care, operates a clinic at the former Wherehouse store at 3219 Jefferson St.
The Soscol Avenue parcel is one of only two undeveloped parcels on the busy thoroughfare between First Street and Imola Avenue. The rest of the avenue is home to auto dealerships and related businesses, shopping centers and other commercial buildings.
The owner of 418 Soscol Ave., Gary Piner, said he has an agreement to sell the property to Meridian but the deal depends on city approval of the development.
He said he’s owned the lot for 25 to 30 years. Before he bought it, there was a bar at the site.
Piner declined to say how much he was asking for the land, but said he gets regular inquiries about selling it.
“It is a very desirable piece of property,” Piner said. “There’s not a lot of property available in that location and it has good visibility.”
Representatives from Meridian have “spent some time and effort in this thing and it seems to be moving along.”
Jim Mellow, the owner of 141A Silverado Trail, could not be reached for a comment. Representatives from Meridian and DaVita could not be immediately reached.
This isn’t Meridian’s first pre-application with the city. In 2015, the group proposed building a drive-through restaurant and a medical office building on two parcels at the corner of Soscol and Shetler Avenue.
According to the development application, the proposed 4,562-square-foot drive-through restaurant would have been located adjacent to the Soscol/Shetler intersection, which is currently a vacant lot. The 11,000-square-foot medical office building would have been located in the northeast corner of the site. An 89-space parking lot would have been provided.
That project did not progress.