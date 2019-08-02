The Santa Clara County medical examiner's office said Friday that 19-year-old Santino William Legan, suspected of killing three people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Gilroy police said at news conferences throughout the week that Legan was shot and killed by three police officers, identified Thursday as Eric Cryar, a 23-year veteran, Hugo Del Moral, a 17-year veteran, and Robert Basuino, a 13-year veteran.
The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave to support their well-being after the rampage by Legan, police Chief Scot Smithee said Thursday. He called the officers humble and heroic and said they do not want to be in the spotlight.
According to the medical examiner's office, Legan died by suicide with an intraoral gunshot wound to the head. Police are scheduled to hold a news conference for another update on the shooting at 4 p.m. at their offices in Gilroy.