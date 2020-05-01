Meet Albert Einstein, an inspiring presence on the Napa River Trail

He celebrates the Warriors basketball team. He spouts quotes from Herman Melville and Helen Keller. He even wears hats, sunglasses and other gear for different seasons.

“He” is a terra cotta statue nicknamed Albert Einstein – and he’s developed a small but devoted following among the Lincoln Avenue River Trail users.

Albert was christened by his “owner,” Napan Hilary Zunin.

“He’s an avatar, in a way,” said Zunin, “But he has a way of interacting with people on the trail that is sweet.”

This retired Napa teacher and Napa Valley CanDo co-founder, lives in the River Glen townhomes complex adjacent to the River Trail. Zunin’s back deck overlooks the trail.

A bunch of years ago Zunin bought him at a pottery shop on Highway 29 in American Canyon. She and her husband Leonard placed him on her back deck, within prime view of the trail and its many daily pedestrians.

Child-sized, Albert sits casually, holding his knees. He has a mustache and wears a pair of sandals.

Zunin said she dubbed him Albert Einstein because “He’s gazing out at the river and contemplating the mysteries of life” -- sort of how she imagines Einstein himself would.