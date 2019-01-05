The Napa County Superior Court bench welcomed two new judges in December: Monique Langhorne, 43, and Scott Young, 39.
Both are Democrats who have been fascinated by law since childhood, spent time in the Napa County District Attorney's Office and served as court commissioners.
Langhorne and Young have some similarities on their resumes, but different paths brought them to where they are now. Here's a look at their stories.
'Great things can come out of Vallejo'
Langhorne was born and raised in Vallejo, where she still resides. She said she knew she wanted to be a judge by the time she was 5 years old, and she encountered plenty of naysayers along the way.
That started in second grade, when a teacher told her that her dreams of becoming a judge were lofty and suggested she aspire to be a domestic.
It got worse when she enrolled at the University of California Berkeley, where she went to law school and completed her undergraduate education. Her peers taunted her, convinced she, as an African-American, was only admitted under affirmative action.
"The experience at law school was horrible," she said. "There were people that would literally say, 'You took my friend's spot.'"
Longhorne pressed on. For her, school was a means to an end. She was set on becoming a judge.
During school she said she began working in the Napa County Department of Child Support Services, where she filed papers and stayed for a year.
Langhorne was grateful for the opportunity, but scared to work in Napa. As a high school cheerleaders just four years earlier, she said she had been called the N-word while visiting Napa at sports games. Langhorne's mother worked in Napa in the 1970s and had to be escorted to and from lunch.
Nothing bad happened and she got a job in the DA's office after passing her bar exam, Langhorne said.
She went on to serve as deputy district attorney for six years and was tapped to serve as court commissioner in 2006. She was the first black deputy district attorney and court commissioner.
Langhorne saw work as a prosecutor as an opportunity to better understand the courtroom.
As a court commissioner, she said she still ranked beneath a judge, but wore a robe and sat on the bench. Commissioners may hear matters related to restraining orders, child custody, misdemeanor arraignments, drug court, adult traffic violations and more.
Langhorne found out she got the judge's job on Thanksgiving morning. The governor's appointment secretary called the landline at her mother's house before she arrived for the holiday.
She didn't recognize the area code and was skeptical that it was really a representative of the governor's office. When she got the news, she didn't know what to do. She even sought written confirmation via email after the holiday weekend was over.
She is the county's first black judge.
"I wanted to do jumping jacks and cartwheels down the hallway," Langhorne said. "It was the best news ever, and I'm still in awe."
Langhorne hopes to see more minority attorneys in Napa, and she hopes that she can be a role model for people who look like her. The barriers of being black and being a woman can be broken, if you put your heart into it, she said.
"I'm proud to say I'm from Vallejo, and great things can come out of Vallejo," Langhorne said.
'I was hooked into that world'
Those who don't know Young may be familiar with his father Ronald Young, who retired from the Napa County bench in 2007.
He grew up in the criminal justice world. When Young became a commissioner in April, a judge told the story of how he first met Young — he held him as a baby.
Young, a Vintage High graduate, said he gets that a lot in the courthouse.
Young recalled Sheriff's deputies and Napa police coming to his family's home in the middle of the night requesting search warrants.
"I remember as a little kid, hiding around the corner … and being incredibly curious as to what was going on," he said. "I was hooked into that world."
Young studied political science as a Southern Oregon University student. He lobbied on behalf of his student government group at the Oregon State Capitol and in Washington, D.C. He went on to get his law degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.
Young served as a deputy district attorney in Napa from 2007 to 2014 before spending three years with the Orange County DA's Office.
Being a district attorney gave him a different perspective on the courts. It wasn't just about winning a case, but it was about looking at the bigger picture in society and trying to serve justice, he said.
"You're not just representing an individual person as a client," Young said. "Your client is the people of the state of California."
He said he got experience with more serious cases in Orange County than he ever did in Napa, but his heart and family was in his hometown. He returned to the local DA's office for another year before he was tapped to serve as a court commissioner.
Young found out the governor had chosen him to become a judge while driving through the Central Valley. He had been thinking about the prospect of his judicial appointment constantly, but it was out of his mind for the moment. He said he was admiring the pink hues of a sunset when his phone rang.
The blood rushed to Young's head and he struggled to make sense of the news, he said. He had been working toward this moment for so long and it was a moment he said he would never forget.
"Public service is something that has been incredibly important to me," Young said. "I have so much passion for giving back to this community."