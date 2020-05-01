Meet Napa's Small Business Recovery Task Force

Of particular urgency to business owners was how to receive emergency funding made available by the federal CARES Act passed in March, an intended lifeline for many businesses that have had to close their doors or watch sales plummet.

Cervantes, who works closely with owners through her work at the Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center, said the collective networks of task force members directed many new clients to her for assistance in filling out applications, planning for how to use the relief and outlining any additional financial resources available to them.

Craig Smith, for example, sent out “at least 30 email blasts in a three-week period to 800 people each time” that directed his downtown members to the SBDC and the services they provide.

Concerns also emerged for Napa’s workforce, one that is disproportionately tethered to the hard-hit tourism industry that ordinarily motors the entire regional economy.

“The thing that ties this entire group together is that there’s a very strong acknowledgement that we need a strong business community in Napa,” Wilson said of the task force’s cohesion even at such an early stage. “From my standpoint, a strong business community means people are employed, so something like this is just terrifying.”