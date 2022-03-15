Meet the women spearheading the effort to restore the Court of Master Sommeliers’ reputation

After multiple years of sexual harassment and testing scandals, the Court of Master Sommeliers are trying a new approach to repair the organization’s reputation. In an attempt to restore the group’s stated values of integrity and transparency, the Court has brought in third-party investigators, reorganized its board of directors, and brought new and familiar faces to the organization. One of these key players is Emily Wines, who had previously served on the Court’s board between 2013 and 2015, and was a founding member of the group’s Diversity Committee.

“In the past few years, we have had a couple things that are really scandalous for the court, which as opposed to looking at that as a reason to step away from the organization, I looked at it as an opportunity to make some big change,” said Wines. “It was really important to me that the organization was something that was a service to the profession and the sommelier community … So, I came back onto the board of directors at the end of 2020.”

Since re-joining the board, Wines says she and her colleagues have tried to “really bring in an outside perspective and leadership,” most notably by hiring a new executive director – Julie Cohen Theobald – who is not a Master Sommelier.

“There's only certain times in history where you have opportunities to make sweeping change, and in the organization to have a new board of directors step on was very challenging, but also a gift because we didn’t have some of these old-time board members saying ‘No, we have always done it this way,’ and instead it was like everything was on the table,” said Wines.

“That is a pretty refreshing thing to experience, and that is what Julie and I have really leaned into … Everything is possible rather than everything is falling apart.”

Theobald had a career in nonprofits and the corporate world before joining the Court as executive director, and as such, says she feels prepared to step in and make actionable change within the organization.

“What Emily said about everything being on the table and the crisis, that actually is what made me feel confident coming in,” she said. “It made me feel like we were set up for success because there was such an openness to change.”

Overhauling the composition of the organization’s board and leadership isn’t enough, though, as the organization also says they need to continue addressing their baggage rather than ignoring it.

“To really address what people’s concerns were and to not be silent and to really pay attention to these deep concerns, especially around sexual harassment … We really want to make it clear that it is not us serving as judge and jury of our own,” said Wines. “We have brought in the right kind of expertise around sexual harassment and sexual assault, making sure we are taking care of the survivors who have come forward, and we even met with ethicists to discuss just the foundation of how we wanted to approach this from an ethical standpoint, which is a lot more complex than you would think,” she said.

As mentioned, the Court also added four external board members, and additionally are amping up its scholarship programs with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), are revisiting the nature of their examination process, and even introduced a flexible online version of their program.

“Normally, the in-person introductory course is two full days and then you take the exam at the end, but with the online, we broke that down into a series of lectures where you can take them at your own pace,” said Theobald. “That has made things so much more accessible for people who couldn't take time off from their job or travel.”

Similarly, the Court also had to reckon with the fact that not all of their students are looking for the same experience they had, and thus a shift in priorities is necessary. Some folks may only want to take the introductory courses, while others may spend years refining their palate and moving up to Master Somm. Regardless, Theobald and Wines want to meet their students where they are.

“That is honestly where we can make the biggest impact in the entire industry,” said Wines. “Is looking not only at how to make there be more diversity in the Master Sommeliers,, but how do we make sure that the door isn’t just open, but that they can find the door and that the door is more inclusive?”

Not a Master Sommelier herself, Theobald also agrees with this more all-encompassing approach, saying that the group is about setting and upholding high standards – not exclusivity.

“There’s a lot of attention on the 172 people that have passed the Master Sommelier exam, but we have served over 60,000 people at all the levels, and they all should be celebrated,” she said.

And while the duo affirm these changes are in fact structural, only time will tell if the organization’s culture and reputation can be revived.

“It takes time,” said Wines. “Some [people] feel really good about what we have done and have really leaned back in, but there are others who are still just waiting to see, and we acknowledge that we can’t just say, ‘It’s fixed! It’s fixed! It’s fixed!’”

“Now, we really have to do the work, and those steps are working, but we know we have a long way to go to fully prove that what has happened in the past is not okay in the future, and that this is a different organization with a different perspective, and who we serve is different.”

