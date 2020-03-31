Meeting coronavirus demand can overwhelm Napa County's small grocers

Swain has also found himself wrangling with inconsistent deliveries from suppliers, many of whom are simultaneously attempting to navigate the changing grocery landscape alongside their retailer partners. CalMart works with hundreds of them, according to Swain, though some suppliers have been harder hit than others. The ones who bring in dry goods, like rice and beans, are scrambling, while meat and dairy has been more consistent. But all appear to be limited in some capacity, Swain said, whether that’s inventory or delivery schedule.

Smaller, independent grocers are more at the mercy of their wholesale partners, according to Dave Heylen, vice president of communications for the California Grocers Association, whose membership includes more than 80% of the state’s grocery retailers.

“Larger chains have their own distribution centers, their own systems, their own trucks,” Heylen said, citing grocers like Albertsons and Raley’s. “Smaller stores rely on wholesalers, and because of the overbuying that took place when this first began to escalate, it’s taken some time for the system to catch up.”

