Meeting to discuss Highway 29 Upvalley intersection improvements

Rutherford Cross Road

The intersection of Highway 29 and Rutherford Cross Road.

 Sean Scully, Register file photo

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission are holding a community meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. to provide information about the proposed intersection improvements at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville, Oakville Cross Road and Rutherford Road.

The project consulting team has developed options at each intersection intended to improve operations and safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The meeting will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by an opportunity for the public to submit question and comments.

Because of the current state of the pandemic, the meeting will be held on a virtual platform and members of the public can register and participate at bit.ly/3Cixa4j.

