Meeting to discuss Highway 29 Upvalley intersection improvements

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission are holding a community meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m. to provide information about the proposed intersection improvements at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville, Oakville Cross Road and Rutherford Road.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The project consulting team has developed options at each intersection intended to improve operations and safety for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians. The meeting will include a 45-minute presentation, followed by an opportunity for the public to submit question and comments.
Because of the current state of the pandemic, the meeting will be held on a virtual platform and members of the public can register and participate at bit.ly/3Cixa4j.
Series: Traffic Tales of Napa County
Traffic Tales is an occasional feature that examines traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry Eberling at beberling@napanews.com with suggested stories.
Steve Gaebe and Matthew McElroy are Harvest Inn employees who carpool to work, making them in sync with a traffic-cutting program.
Several traffic choke points complicate the daily commute between Napa and Fairfield.
Napa County has six highways and freeways running through it—or is it seven?
Latest in our commuter series looks at the rush-hour drive from Calistoga to Napa.
Here's a guided tour of the Highway 29/American Canyon traffic mess - and what might be done to ease it.
(Traffic Tales is an occasional feature looking at traffic congestion issues in Napa County. Readers are encouraged to contact reporter Barry …
Imola Avenue is a decades-old city of Napa main drag that in coming years could see changes to fit the less car-centric notions of the 21st century.
Napa County wants its Vine Transit express buses traveling to the Vallejo ferry, BART and Fairfield-Suisun to become a much bigger force in the congestion-busting battle.
Transportation planners are considering a relatively cheap fix to speed up traffic at the Carneros intersection of Highway 29 with Highway 12/121.
Napa Valley travelers in the early days of the route that eventually became Highway 29 faced a much different problem than traffic congestion,…
Napa County’s traffic saga can be seen through two lenses – people’s experience and the cold, hard numbers of traffic counts done over the decades.
Rush-hour Highway 29 drivers face a traffic choke-point at the stretch with the signalized Trower, Wine Country and Salvador intersections that has grown more punishing in recent months.