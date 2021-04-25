Member of Ghisletta family denies plans for developing lands in south Napa

“I am the fourth generation of Ghislettas to live in Napa; my daughters are the fifth,” he said during the council’s videoconferenced meeting. “I would love for them to be able to afford to live in Napa when they are my age. If we do not smartly plan for the future, they may not be able to do so. … The Ghisletta family feels that the benefits for our entire community far outweigh an open field and the view for a small number of our fellow citizens.”

Ghisletta made his declaration as the Napa council discussed the future of a 144-acre area comprising five parcels around Foster Road and Golden Gate Drive, west of Highway 29. Preliminary drafts of Napa’s next general plan have contemplated zoning that would allow for medium-density housing off Golden Gate, closer to the freeway, and low-density housing in the Foster Road corridor.

Foster Road supporters continue push for area’s inclusion in new Napa greenbelts Southwest Napa residents are calling for the same development limits already contemplated for two other neighborhoods on the city's western edge.

While drafts of Napa’s next general plan include a rezoning and annexation of lands for housing construction — building on land designations dating to the mid-1970s — opponents have instead urged the creation of a greenbelt that would cap development at one home for every 20 acres, citing the risk of traffic congestion, wildfires, and earthquake risk.