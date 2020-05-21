Memorial Day and coronavirus: Lake Berryessa reopens with restrictions, but no ceremonies in Napa Valley

Elsewhere in Napa County, no public events have been announced for Memorial Day weekend, although some cities are encouraging residents to take time for personal reflection on the holiday.

Napa

The city of Napa will not issue an event permit for a Memorial Day event at Veterans Memorial Park due to the county's still-current guidelines for limiting COVID-19 exposure, Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory said Tuesday. Instead, Napa's Parks and Recreation department will use its social media feeds to encourage residents to observe the holiday and reflect individually.

American Canyon

American Canyon has announced a Memorial Day message will be given by Mayor Leon Garcia at 11 a.m., which residents can watch on Xfinity public access cable television on Channel 28.

Residents also are invited to visit the ceremonial space at the flagpole of Veterans Memorial Park on Broadway for individual reflection. Visitors are asked to stay at least six feet away from all others except for members of their household.

Veterans Home of California, Yountville

With state and county orders restricting large assemblies, the Veterans Home has scheduled virtual observances for Memorial Day.