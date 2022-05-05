 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial dedicated outside American Canyon supermarket where employee Nathan Garza died

The grocery in American Canyon where Nathan Gabriel Garza worked — and where he died nearly two years ago — now includes a monument in his memory.

Two plaques set against a boulder-like base now mark the Safeway on American Canyon Road as a tribute to Garza, the 18-year-old Safeway employee and Fairfield resident who was fatally shot in the nearby parking lot on Aug. 16, 2020.

The memorial and its message were created with help from the family of Garza, who had graduated from Rodriguez High School in Cordelia two months before his death, according to Safeway spokesperson Wendy Gutshall.

Work on the memorial began in 2021 to install a concrete base and electrical connection outside the supermarket before the boulder was set in place that fall, and the plaques were added earlier this year, Gutshall said in an email last week.

Below and to the left of a smaller plaque bearing Garza’s name and portrait is a message written by Garza’s family, according to Gutshall. The inscription pays tribute to his personality, his connection to family and friends, and his baseball career from Little League on to high school.

Nathan lived … he embraced life boldly, loudly, unapologetically. His passion emanated through the swing of a bat, the mischievous grin flashed at you as he passed by, the joke followed by a round of laughter.

Nathan cared … he devoted his time and energy to people and activities most important to him, seizing each day as an opportunity to improve himself, help others, and inspire those around him.

Nathan gave … he embodied light, motivation, joy, protection, loyalty, and love, in action and in word.

Nathan lived for his teammates, his friends, his community, and above all his family.

A life that touches others goes on forever.

The memorial is on display in the same parking lot where about 300 people from Fairfield, American Canyon and Vallejo gathered in a candlelight vigil for Garza, one day after he was killed. Mayor Leon Garcia, American Canyon council members, and the city’s then-Police Chief Oscar Ortiz attended.

“It’s hard to process this, for everybody,” said Ortiz, who became the Napa County sheriff in June 2021. “This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the city. I’m here in solidarity with the family. What is the saying? ‘Grief shared is grief divided.’”

The day before the vigil, Garza had been delivering groceries to Safeway customers waiting outside when investigators say Christopher “Roly” Young shot and killed him. Police soon arrested Young, a Martinez resident, after witnesses reported seeing him run through backyards in a nearby neighborhood.

Young, who was 23 at the time of Garza’s death, was arraigned in Napa County Superior Court for investigation of murder, robbery and burglary. He was also charged with false imprisonment and injuring and elder, allegations authorities said are connected with his attempt to flee through backyards after the shooting.

