Men arrested after catalytic converter thefts in Northern California, including Napa

Detectives this week arrested two Sacramento County men in connection with dozens of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles throughout Northern California, including Napa, Davis police officials said.

Shaneel Lal, 37, of Sacramento and Dao Xiong, 43, of Elk Grove were arrested Tuesday after the detectives served search warrants as part of a five-month investigation, the Davis Police Department announced in a news release Wednesday.

Lal and Xiong were booked at the Yolo County on 61 counts of grand theft on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the Sacramento area, Yolo, El Dorado and Napa counties, and the Bay Area, police officials said.

The theft charges also include enhancements for allegedly committing the crimes while awaiting prosecution in other theft cases. Police officials said Lal and Xiong had already been arrested on theft-related charges and are suspected of continuing to steal catalytic converters after their release from jail.

Lal and Xiong remained in custody at the jail Wednesday, and their bail was set at $250,000 each.