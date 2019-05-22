Two Napa men have plead guilty to felony charges in connection with a drive-by shooting into an inhabited Browns Valley home in April 2018, the DA says.
David Michael Rubio, who was 19, and Julian Lisaac Costilla, who was 18, drove to a home in the 3300 block of Brittany Circle and fired 28 rounds with an AK-47 style assault rifle into the home, front yard, garage and a car. The four people inside were not injured.
Costilla filmed the incident, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office, and the pair were arrested after police discovered text messages, photos and videos related to the shooting during a drug sales investigation.
Both men plead no contest to two counts of assault with an assault weapon, plus other special allegations, which can be tacked onto a charge to enhance the punishment, according to a press release from the DA's Office.
Rubio admitted to using the gun and will serve 22 years in prison, according to the press release. Costilla will receive 15 years and four months in prison, the DA said.
Jodi Dell, deputy district attorney, handled the case for the DA's office. She said in the press release that it was lucky that nobody inside the home was injured, and the men fired into the home when they knew the people inside were likely asleep and vulnerable.
Rubio and Costilla are scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Mark Boessenecker on Aug. 6, according to the press release.