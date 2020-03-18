Mental health tips during this difficult time confronting coronavirus

As a mental health professional who works daily in community mental health, I often come face to face with individuals who are struggling with overwhelming feelings such as anxiety, sadness, anger, or depression, and it is not uncommon to be presented with questions about how to cope with those feelings.

During this unprecedented time of uncertainty, all of us, not just mental health professionals, are finding ourselves asking how to help our friends, loved ones, co-workers, and community members cope with overwhelming feelings.

It is very common to feel helpless, to feel anxious, to wonder what the next day will bring, and to not know how to answer questions from children. Social distancing may create feelings of isolation, boredom, resentment, anger, or depression. There are many ways to help cope with those feelings during this time.

Keep up to date on what is happening with the outbreak and additional recommendations by getting information from credible media outlets, local public health authorities, and updates from public health websites (e.g., CDC).

Although you need to stay informed, minimize exposure to media outlets or social media that might promote fear or panic. Be particularly aware of (and limit) how much media coverage or social media time children are exposed to about COVID-19.