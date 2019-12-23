There is a theme that rises to the top when you walk through the front door of Mexican markets scattered across Napa County. Everything, it seems, tastes better than big-box, corporate supermarkets. Especially the avocados.
“I come here about every two weeks, many times just to buy avocados,” said Eden Ortega, shopping at the Azteca Market at 789 Main Street, in St. Helena. “I buy them for cooking.”
Avocados, it appears, are one of the major draws at Mexican markets. Avocados in the big grocery stores, Ortega said, are small.
“Here, they are huge. And they are cheaper. You don’t have to go to Safeway and pay full price.” The avocados he is buying today will be taken home where Ortega will simmer them in a tasty marinara sauce and then serve them with pasta. It will also be hot. Very hot.
“I like it spicy,” he said. “More heat!”
At the Valencia Market and Taqueria at 1725 West Imola Avenue at Jefferson, Juanita Saldivar enjoys lunch, and talks about her tacos between bites. This, she said, is not fast food. “I know these are made in house.”
Referring to genetically modified organisms that are known to cause health risks, she added, “There are no GMO’s. I come here because I know it is healthy,” she said.
Saldivar enjoys both the flavors of a Mexican market and the community. Born and raised in St. Helena, Saldivar spent a childhood where Mexican businesses were always a part of the picture. Yet, she said, the growth of Mexican markets across Napa is a fairly recent occurrence. They were not prevalent in the 1980s when she was growing up, and now, “Mexican markets are all over town.”
Alan Ramirez was one of several workers inside Puerto Vallarta Market at 1009 Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga. The market was busy, yet no one seemed to be waiting. There was constant motion. People came and went, and came and went, this busy lunch hour. Ramirez, leaning against the counter while answering questions, took it all in. His eyes scanning the market watching what was going on.
Because a lot of business comes from word of mouth, “Customer service is a priority,” he said. “We focus more on our customers than workers do at other stores. Customer needs come first.”
The pace of everyday life really does seem to slow down once a customer walks through the doors of a Mexican market. Everyday tensions seem to melt away. Patrons are greeted by employees who know them. Conversation flows freely.
You have free articles remaining.
Customer Kelsey Hertig of Yountville knows it. She came to Puerto Vallarta Market to meet her friend for lunch. Hertig said the feeling of community could not be beat.
“I come here so often I know who works here. The familiarity is wonderful, and the food is great,” she said. Hertig had just finished lunch on the busy patio with her friend, Jean Filipelli of Calistoga. Both women work in the wine industry.
“The food here is amazing,” Filipelli said. Along with great prices, Filipelli called out – really, of all things – the avocados.
“I wish I would have bought my avocados here, instead of more expensive ones at the supermarket,” she said. “The price is great. And the ones here taste better.”
Like any food industry calling Napa home, Mexican markets are becoming integrated into the fabric of everyday Napa life. They usually offer lower prices, convenience, and many times, even easier parking, which is a factor to anyone who has ever wanted to get into and out of a market quickly.
Eden Ortega, who was shopping earlier at the Azteca Market in St. Helena, is one such person. The market’s large parking lot in the back is a major draw. “It is really easy to pull in here, get what I need, and leave. Parking is not a hassle here.”
Mexican markets are also a mainstay for some Napa chefs. Chef Ignacio Beltran, at Gran Electrica at 1313 Main Street in Napa, comes to Mexican markets all the time for restaurant needs. He especially likes La Morenita Market at 2434 Jefferson at Lincoln Avenue, mostly for dry spices.
He too has an avocado connection. Beltran buys avocado leaves for the restaurant specifically at this market because of their quality. He toasts the leaves, pulverizes them and stirs the mixture into his guacamole.
Beltran also turns to Mexican markets for more than avocado leaves when he is short of other produce. He likes the extensive selection of dried and fresh foods at Mexican markets, from spices to cactus petals, and fresh melting cheeses to, yes, avocado leaves.
It seems customers always find a great mix of community, taste and especially fresh products at Mexican markets. As Ramirez at the Puerto Vallarta Market in Calistoga, points out, “People come here specifically from our produce.”
Especially, it seems, avocados.