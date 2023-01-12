 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Martini, Napa Valley winemaker for four decades, dies at 73

Mike Martini

Michael Martini, left, presents a bottle of his family's Lot 1 to Andres Montoyo from the Wine Barn of Orlando at the Premiere Napa Valley wine futures auction in 2013. 

 Register file photo

Michael Martini, who was the head winemaker for his family’s Napa Valley winery for 40 years and the grandson of the founder, died Tuesday of lung cancer at age 73 only three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

A talented wine strategist who revamped the Louis M. Martini winery in the 1980s, Mike was a jocular and popular winemaker in the Napa Valley, and it was he who guided Martini through a tricky period in the 1990s when many other wineries were delving into bigger, richer, more opulent red wines.

Martini’s style of wines had always been perfectly balanced, and although that soon became a style that others abandoned, Mike always said that his wines were made to go with food and that without good structure and equilibrium, wine had no particular purpose.

My first encounter with Mike occurred in 1982 while I was researching a story for my wine column in the San Diego Union. I called Mike on the phone, though I had never spoken with him, to ask some questions. Without warning, our chat turned contentious.

At one point he began to growl at me, implying that I was “one of those guys” (critics) who wanted to give him a lesson in winemaking. I assured him I had no such strategy.

A half hour after that phone call ended Mike’s sister Carolyn, the winery’s president, called me to ask if I had just been chewed out by her brother. I said Mike had been a little aggressive. She asked me to ignore all of it. “He can be a little straightforward in his remarks,” she said.

A year later on a visit to the Napa Valley, I got to know Mike and we became the best of friends. I learned more from him about winemaking than any other person, and soon I began to understand the style of wine Martini made, which predated the high-alcohol, oaky style that soon populated Napa’s high-end Cabernet culture.

Over the years, Mike loved judging my wine competition in Riverside and we saw each other at numerous industry functions.

The more we saw each other, the more he opened up ancient wines that had been made by his grandfather, Louis Michael, and his father Louis Peter, dating back to the 1940s, and it allowed me to understand much about California’s post-Prohibition wine culture.

Among the places where we consumed such classic old wines were at New Year’s Eve parties (with homemade pizza) that Mike and his wife, Jacque, staged for friends at their home in Dillon Beach on the Sonoma Coast. Because of the remote location, guests were expected to stay overnight, several of us sleeping on the floor.

The amazing thing about most of the older Martini red wines, including wines made from grapes like Barbera, was that almost regardless of how old they were, most of them easily passed the test of time.

Mike must have told me a dozen times that the secret to making wines that age well is balance. “I can’t drink that stuff with 15% alcohol,” he said more than once.

Mike worked with his grandfather and father making wines from an extremely young age, and eventually got to know all there was to know about the winemaking process, but his father, Louis P., asked him to get a college degree in the subject; and he was proudest of the fact that he learned a lot while he was at Fresno State University before he was asked to leave because he declined to do certain projects that had been required.

But he persisted, ending up at UC Davis’ enology program, where he again struggled by trying to advise the professors what the real world of winemaking was all about. Mike was proud of the fact that he ended up getting his degree, but not without opposition from some of the instructors and professors.

Once, he told me, “I told them (Davis professors), ‘Just give me the diploma, I have a winemaking job waiting for me in Napa.’”

Making wine was never a problem for Mike, but marketing and sales both constituted challenges that he really did not appreciate. In 2002, the family sold the winery and its vineyards to E&G Gallo of Modesto, which has done exceptional work in maintaining the historic Martini style of wine – balanced.

Mike stayed on to assist in the Gallo transition, but soon he was semi-retired. After his formal retirement in 2014, he and Jacque began to travel the world and they continuously spread the message of Napa Valley’s wine greatness wherever he went, usually in a booming voice, wearing an enormous grin. And usually wearing an open-collar short-sleeve shirt.

Part of his world travels was as guitarist with his semi-pro rock band, Private Reserve, which also included several friends and winemakers including Ed Sbragia, nowthe  retired head winemaker for Beringer Vineyards.

Mike also was past president of the Napa Valley Vintners, and served on the boards of the American Society for Enology and Viticulture and the California Wine Institute.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Shana and Larkin.

Dan Berger is the writer of the Register's weekly column On Wine. He lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write him at winenut@gmail.com.

