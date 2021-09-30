Micheal Pozzan Winery to open first tasting room in downtown Napa

The winery used to hold wine tastings every two or three months at the Napa Wine Company, she said, and family members have carried out wine tastings for the winery’s distributors across the country. The new tasting room offers a chance for family members to give wine tastings to Napa locals and those from the surrounding area, Pozzan added. And operating the tasting room and being able to share their wine in person will bring the family “a feeling of pride and a sense of joy," she said.

Improvements on the building — previously an auto repair shop and then an attorney’s office, Pozzan said — were supposed to have been finished by now, but were stalled because of the pandemic. The construction company the winery is working with, Pozzan added, has been working through a huge backlog of different jobs.

The tasting room, when it does finally open, will showcase the many different wines made by the winery with indoor and outdoor seating, according to Pozzan.

“It’s just going to be a really homey, cozy experience,” Pozzan said. “It will be like we just want to invite you to come in and hang out with your family and try our wines.”

“As a vintner, your main goal is to share your wine with other people," she added. "When you’re not able to physically do that yourself, it’s not as fun.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.