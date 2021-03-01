 Skip to main content
Middle-of-the-night crash closes Silverado Trail near St. Helena

Middle-of-the-night crash closes Silverado Trail near St. Helena

A driver going southbound on Silverado Trail near St. Helena fell asleep at the wheel at 2 a.m. Monday and sheared off a power pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Trail was closed for several hours between Pratt Avenue and Deer Park Road so Pacific Gas & Electric could replace the pole.

The CHP identified the driver as Diego Huerta, 23, of St. Helena. Huerta, who was not licensed, was not injured, the CHP said.

