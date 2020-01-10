A Lake County resident ran off Silverado Trail, north of Clover Flat Road, Thursday evening and hit a dirt embankment, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The driver and solo occupant of the 2015 BMW, Lea Ann Mitchell, 32, sustained major injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.
The reason for the crash is still under investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, the CHP said.
The collision occurred just before 7 p.m.