Mike Gage, former North Bay assemblyman, confidant to Gov. Jerry Brown, dies at 76

In his own obituary on Facebook, Gage wrote that he "had an outstanding staff" and "got some decent work done."

As a legislator, he said he felt "oddly conflicted, as it seemed to require more time on the job being you (me) that is, rather than on public policy."

Brown, who worked with Gage on major legislation called him "a force of nature — always exploring, never narrow," City News Service reported.

In Brown's first term as governor, Gage helped him pass the law that gave farmworkers the right to join a union, Brown said. "He left his mark — on me and everyone else he met."

Born in Glendale, Gage grew up in Napa and graduated from Napa High School in 1963.

In his obituary, Gage said he "started out life as a pretty weird kid" and seemed to outgrow the trait in high school: "Maybe tackling people playing football helped," he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Gage later served as an Army paratrooper before launching his political career.

In 1980, Gage declined to seek a third term and instead became a rafting guide, leading expeditions in Alaska, the Grand Canyon, India, Pakistan, Chile, Turkey, Zambia and Zimbabwe.