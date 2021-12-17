Mike Gotch Excellence in Public Service Award given for Napa Pipe project

Several of Napa’s local government agencies and California Sen. Bill Dodd received a statewide award for the long-running Napa Pipe redevelopment project, which is set to build hundreds of homes, retail space, parks and a Costco store at the former Napa Pipe site.

Napa County, the city of Napa, the Napa Local Agency Formation Commission and Dodd received the Mike Gotch Excellence in Public Service Award from the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions for the project, which is located on a 154-acre site along the Napa River, south of Kennedy Park.

The project — which has been in the works for over 15 years — is set to build up to 945 dwellings, 140 of which are to be for low- and very-low income residents, according to past Register reporting.

Mike Gotch is a former state assemblymember, Napa LAFCO executive officer, and state LAFCO executive director, responsible for much of the foundations of LAFCO law and CALAFCO itself, according to a LAFCO press release.

Napa LAFCO executive officer Brendon Freeman presented the award to LAFCO and the Napa City Council earlier this month. He said the Napa Pipe project is an example of a “smart growth” community that’s only been possible through collaboration between the different agencies.

“The project is a reuse of a World War II steel foundry site on 150 acres along the Napa River,” Freeman said. “It will be a walkable community with numerous amenities to support 945 housing units including moderate, low, and very low-income housing, senior housing and a school site.”

The collaboration includes a county-city agreement for the city to take on 80% of the county’s unincorporated area housing mandate in exchange for annexing the Napa pipe property.

Because the agreed-upon swapping of housing credits was initially determined to not be legal, the deal required special one-time legislation that allowed the swap, which was achieved by Dodd at the state level with Senate Bill 235.

“Based on this bill, the county was allowed to claim the housing credit even though the property had already been annexed to the city,” Freeman said. “The bill was signed into law in 2019 and LAFCO approved the final annexation of the remaining Napa Pipe property just one month later.”

The redevelopment project will provide housing, control urban sprawl and protect agricultural land and open space, Freeman said.

Margie Mohler, a member of the Napa LAFCO and state LAFCO boards and a Yountville Town Councilmember, noted the importance of preserving Napa agricultural land at the LAFCO meeting last week.

“Without this space and the joint work between the city of Napa and the county of Napa, a lot of this housing that we have today, it could have been forced out into some ag land, especially the affordable housing component,” Mohler said. “So I think we all need to bear in mind that this really did have a lot to do with preservation of ag land as well.”

City of Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said at the council meeting last week the project represented “the culmination of lots and lots of hours of work, to a very positive outcome.”

Brad Wagenknecht, county supervisor and LAFCO commissioner, said the project required a lot of Dodd’s salesmanship in his various governmental positions over the past 15 years. He said there was a huge amount of distrust around how the project would work early on and it wasn’t an easy sell.

“To say this was a longshot when we started this would be an understatement,” Wagenknecht said. “... I appreciate where we are today. But it took a lot of work and I think it’s going to turn out as a real benefit for everybody in the long term.”

Dodd said at the meeting that it felt right to have his name on an award with the others involved on the project.

“We all worked together, all the advocates in the community,” Dodd said. “This was a lot of work for a lot of different people.”

