CALISTOGA -- Calistoga Public Works Director and Acting City Manager Mike Kirn was appointed to the position of City Manager of Calistoga effective Tuesday.
Under the agreement, Kirn will receive a monthly salary of $16,500, which will increase to $18,084 upon a satisfactory performance evaluation after six months.
The employment agreement was unanimously decided at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Kirn has been serving as acting city manager since the departure of Dylan Feik in April.
Council members noted "complete confidence" in Kirn, who has "plenty of knowledge about city issues and plenty of resources." The appointment will avoid the costs of hiring an interim city manger and the recruitment process plus moving costs for someone outside the area.
"He's very capable and dedicated to the city, and a rock star when it comes to writing grants for levels of funding we otherwise would not have seen," said Mayor Chris Canning. "The challenge now will be replacing public works director."
Council Member Don Williams said the appointment was a good move on the part of the city.
"It's a richer package but given the market for city managers it's a good step to take," he said, also noting Kirns' qualifications. "You're kind of always on duty even with vacation days."
Previously, Kirn was the public works director/city engineer for the City of Fresno.