Mike Pence is coming to Napa. And for $2,800 you can hear what he has to say.
The former vice president, also a U.S. presidential candidate, will be a keynote presenter at a conservative Catholic conference next week in Napa.
Pence will appear on Thursday afternoon, July 27, at the annual Napa Institute Conference. In its 13th year, the 2023 conference theme is “What We Need Now.” A five-day event, the gathering is held at the Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa.
Produced by the Napa Institute, the conference offers sessions such as “Defending the Church’s Most Controversial Teachings,” “The True and Mighty Handmaid’s Tale,” “Faith, Science, and the Challenge of Scientism,” and “Attacks on Catholic Churches and Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers: How to Counter These Crimes.”
Pence will speak Thursday afternoon at a session titled “You Shall Be My Witness.”
According to the National Catholic Reporter, the Institute includes conservative Catholic business people, religious leaders and Republicans.
The Institute described itself on its website: “We aren’t liberals or conservatives, we are authentically, unapologetically Catholic.”
“We believe that now is the time to advance the re-evangelization of the United States,” said the Institute website. “Yet many yearn for the foundation they need to advance Christ’s mission. At the same time, leaders and benefactors yearn to support Catholic causes. The Napa Institute acts as a conduit so all can courageously and eloquently defend our faith in the public square.”
The Napa Institute was co-founded by Tim Busch.
Busch’s company, Pacific Hospitality Group, developed the Meritage and Vista Collina resorts and founded Trinitas Cellars of Napa.
Busch also co-founded two Orange County institutions, St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano. In 2016, the Catholic University of America named the Tim and Steph Busch School of Business and Economics.
The Napa Institute conference agenda included a number of other speakers. Those include:
Family law, law and religion, and property law teacher Helen Alvaré from George Mason University. Kellie Fiedorek from the Alliance Defending Freedom, an American conservative Christian legal advocacy group. Mary Hasson and Mary FioRito from the Ethics & Public Policy Center, a conservative, Washington, D.C.-based think tank and advocacy group. Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone from the Archdiocese of San Francisco.
The cost to attend the conference is $2,800. However, registration costs for bishops are waived, and priests and religious receive a 50% discount, according to the Institute website.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who once served Donald Trump loyally, on Wednesday blasted his former boss for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol and said he would challenge Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Republican candidate Mike Pence, left, hugs his mother Nancy Pence following his victory speech in Anderson, Ind., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2000.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, right, talks about the flooding in Indiana to Rep. Mike Sodrel, R-Ind, left, Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., and Fred Armstrong, Mayor of Columbus, during a stop in Columbus, Ind., Wednesay, Jan. 12, 2005. A wave of thunderstorms moved across Indiana overnight, causing some scattered flash flooding in north-central Indiana on Wednesday as already saturated ground could not handle the additional rain.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, and Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., who together proposed a bill concerning illegal immigrants, take part in a news conference in San Antonio, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2006. Hutchison and Pence toured the Customs and Border Protection Air Operations Center in San Antonio during their visit. Their proposal would require illegal immigrants to cross the border and apply through privately run "Ellis Island" centers to return to the United States on work visas.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
US Republican Senator from Arizona and a presidential hopeful John McCain speaks during a press conference at the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, Sunday, April 1, 2007. A Republican congressional delegation led by Sen. John McCain on Sunday blasted Democratic efforts to impose a deadline for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, and McCain charged that the American people were not getting a "full picture" of progress in the security crackdown in the capital. In the back are Republicans Mike Pence from Indiana and Rick Renzi from Arizona.
AP Photo/Sabah Arar, Pool
Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., center, speaks during a news conference on Iran , Friday, June 19, 2009, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Joining him, from left are, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., House Minority Whip Eric Cantor of Va., Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Rep.Darrell Issa, R-Calif.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
From left, House Minority Leader John Boehner of Ohio, House Minority Whip Eric Cantor of Va., and Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., listen as President Barack Obama speaks to Republican lawmakers at the GOP House Issues Conference in Baltimore, Friday, Jan. 29, 2010.
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak
Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., right, accompanied by fellow House Republicans, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2010. From left are, House Minority Leader John Boehner of Ohio, R-Ohio, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., House Minority Whip Eric Cantor of Va., and Rep. John Kline, R-Minn.
AP Photo/Drew Angerer
Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., answers questions as he meets with constituents during a town hall meeting in Pendleton, Ind., Friday, Jan. 28, 2011. Pence announced Thursday that he will not seek the presidency in 2012.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind., as he kicks off his campaign for the Republican nomination for Governor of Indiana during an gathering of supporters in Columbus, Ind., Saturday, June 11, 2011. Pence promised to fight health care reform and federal climate change legislation.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
The three candidates for Indiana governor, Republican Mike Pence, right, Democrat John Gregg, center, and Libertarian Rupert Boneham participate in a debate in Fort Wayne, Ind., Thursday, Oct. 25, 2012.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Pence speaks to supporters with his family at his side at an Indiana Republican Party on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012, in Indianapolis. Pence defeated Democrat John Gregg and Libertarian Rupert Boneham.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
In this Dec. 6, 2012 photo, Indiana Republican Gov.-elect Mike Pence talks with Sandy Sabinas at a breakfast meeting at a South Bend, Ind., restaurant.
AP Photo/Joe Raymond
Mike Pence, right, waves as he leaves the stage with his wife Karen after he was sworn in as Indiana's 50th governor during a ceremony at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 14, 2013.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence talks about Indianapolis' bid for the NFL football's 2018 Super Bowl during an announcement in front of the downtown skyline in Indianapolis, Friday, Aug. 30, 2013. The city hosted the 2012 Super Bowl.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence looks over a storm damaged home in Kokomo, Ind., Monday, Nov. 18, 2013. Dozens of tornadoes and intense thunderstorms swept across the U.S. Midwest on Sunday, unleashing powerful winds that flattened entire neighborhoods, flipped over cars and uprooted trees.
AP Photo/AJ Mast
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, second from left, South Carolina Gov. Nikki R. Haley, second from right, and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, far right, listens as Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, far left, speaks during a press conference at the Republican Governors Association's quarterly meeting on Wednesday May 21, 2014 in New York.
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews
President Barack Obama talks with, from left, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Ind., and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, after arriving at Evansville Regional Airport in Evansville, Ind., Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. Obama was to deliver remarks at an event at Millennium Steel Service to discuss the economy as part of Manufacturing Day. US employers added 248,000 jobs in September, a burst of hiring that helped drive down the unemployment rate to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, left, talks about recent Republican party gains and the road ahead for their party during a press conference at the Republican governors' conference in Boca Raton, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014. The organization's annual conference began Wednesday in a luxury oceanside resort where the nation's Republican governors are celebrating their party's recent success in the midterm elections while privately jockeying for position as the 2016 presidential contest looms.
AP Photo/J Pat Carter
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence announces a 1 billion boost in state highway funding over four years at the Indiana Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks after a meeting with Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin at the Statehouse Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015, in Indianapolis, a day after the archdiocese said it has the means to resettle a Syrian refugee family bound for the state. Pence blocked state agencies from distributing federal money for Syrian refugees following the deadly Paris attacks.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence speaks during the Indiana Republican Party Spring Dinner Thursday, April 21, 2016, in Indianapolis.
AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, right, and Republican vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., walk towards supporters after Trump arrived via helicopter in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Republican vice presidential candidate Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., gestures as the audience applauds after he spoke during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Republican presidential Candidate Donald Trump gives his running mate, Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana a kiss as they shake hands after Pence's acceptance speech during the third day session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016.
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Vice President Mike Pence, with his wife Karen Pence, speaks at the Veterans Inaugural Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Japanese Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso pose for a photo at the end of their joint press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Pence said the U.S. would work with Japan, China and other nations to get Pyongyang to give up its atomic weapons program. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool)
Ariel Schalit
President Donald Trump gestures as delivers his first State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan applaud. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)
Win McNamee
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence stands to officiate with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
J. Scott Applewhite
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, top, watch as former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen walk down the steps of the Capitol during the inauguration of President Joe Biden in Washington. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration. (David Tulis/Pool Photo via AP)
David Tulis
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file phot, former Vice President Mike Pence speaks after arriving back in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., as his wife Karen watches. Pence is steadily re-entering public life as he eyes a potential run for the White House in 2024. He's writing op-eds, delivering speeches, preparing trips to early voting states and launching an advocacy group likely to focus on promoting the accomplishments of the Trump administration. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Michael Conroy
