Mike Pence is coming to Napa. And for $2,800 you can hear what he has to say.

The former vice president, also a U.S. presidential candidate, will be a keynote presenter at a conservative Catholic conference next week in Napa.

Pence will appear on Thursday afternoon, July 27, at the annual Napa Institute Conference. In its 13th year, the 2023 conference theme is “What We Need Now.” A five-day event, the gathering is held at the Meritage Resort and Spa in south Napa.

Produced by the Napa Institute, the conference offers sessions such as “Defending the Church’s Most Controversial Teachings,” “The True and Mighty Handmaid’s Tale,” “Faith, Science, and the Challenge of Scientism,” and “Attacks on Catholic Churches and Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers: How to Counter These Crimes.”

Pence will speak Thursday afternoon at a session titled “You Shall Be My Witness.”

According to the National Catholic Reporter, the Institute includes conservative Catholic business people, religious leaders and Republicans.

The Institute described itself on its website: “We aren’t liberals or conservatives, we are authentically, unapologetically Catholic.”

“We believe that now is the time to advance the re-evangelization of the United States,” said the Institute website. “Yet many yearn for the foundation they need to advance Christ’s mission. At the same time, leaders and benefactors yearn to support Catholic causes. The Napa Institute acts as a conduit so all can courageously and eloquently defend our faith in the public square.”

The Napa Institute was co-founded by Tim Busch.

Busch’s company, Pacific Hospitality Group, developed the Meritage and Vista Collina resorts and founded Trinitas Cellars of Napa.

Busch also co-founded two Orange County institutions, St. Anne School in Laguna Niguel and JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano. In 2016, the Catholic University of America named the Tim and Steph Busch School of Business and Economics.

The Napa Institute conference agenda included a number of other speakers. Those include:

Family law, law and religion, and property law teacher Helen Alvaré from George Mason University.

Kellie Fiedorek from the Alliance Defending Freedom, an American conservative Christian legal advocacy group.

Mary Hasson and Mary FioRito from the Ethics & Public Policy Center, a conservative, Washington, D.C.-based think tank and advocacy group.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone from the Archdiocese of San Francisco.

The cost to attend the conference is $2,800. However, registration costs for bishops are waived, and priests and religious receive a 50% discount, according to the Institute website.

Last year’s speakers included former Attorney General William Barr and Steve Green, the chief executive of Hobby Lobby stores.

Some locals objected to the 2022 conference and speakers. On the Friday of that conference, about 25 people gathered in downtown Napa with signs and shouts. That protest was organized by a group then known as Stop Napa Hate.

Photos: Mike Pence through the years