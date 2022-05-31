 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Peters

From the Series: Napa Valley veterans reflect on Memorial Day series
Memorial Day 2022

Looking back on 35+ years of teaching, there is one student I had during the first year that I can still see in my mind's eye. Mike Peters was a friend to everyone, always smiling with a kind word. He graduated from high school in June 1964 with plans to attend college as a PreMed. Vietnam called and in October of that year, he was drafted, entering the service as a conscientious objector medic. Participating in one of the first major battles he was instantly killed while giving aid to a wounded soldier. His name is on the Memorial in Washington, D.C. I still have my pencil rubbing of his name. And a place for him in my heart.

Dr. Don Loveless, Pope Valley

