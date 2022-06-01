Mike Thompson joins with Napa women leaders to advocate for protecting abortion rights

In response to a leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion that shows the court may overturn abortion rights in the near future, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson joined with many of Napa County’s women leaders Wednesday to advocate for the need to protect those rights in front of the historic Napa County Courthouse.

The draft opinion, if passed by the court, would largely strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973.

Overturning that decision would lead to immediate limits on abortion throughout many South and Midwestern states, many of which have prepared to pass abortion bans immediately once possible. Such a decision would not require states to ban the procedure, however.

California is even preparing to be something of a haven for abortion rights through legislation that would provide financial assistance to women traveling to California to terminate their pregnancies and more, according to a report from Cal Matters.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Thompson said briefly that the groups of roughly 25 leaders were there because they believe abortion should be legal and safe. Many of the leaders then elaborated about the importance of maintaining abortion rights.

“I think it needs to be noted in my life this will be the first time we have lost a right,” Thompson said. “The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to take away a right, a right that women have had for nearly 50 years. So we need to be concerned, we need to not agonize, we need to organize and make sure we can put a stop to these things.”

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, the first to speak after Thompson, said the leaked opinion represents “an attack on women, our bodies, and our right to privacy.” She said she was old enough to remember the injuries and deaths that resulted from the lack of Roe v. Wade protections.

“Overturning long-standing court precedents will not stop abortion, and will put barriers in place for women of color, low income families and other marginalized communities throughout our country to prevent them from exercising their rights,” Aguiar-Curry said.

Aguiar-Curry She talked about California’s legislation to improve abortion access within the state, including legislation she’d worked on to reduce financial barriers by eliminating co-pay for abortion services and an effort to appropriate roughly $127 million to expand and improve access to reproductive services.

“While other states, and even the Trump Supreme Court, try to return us to an oppressive past, we will be the national beacon of reproductive justice,” Aguiar-Curry said.

Lynette Leighton, medical director of the OLE Health south Napa campus and family medicine doctor, told a story about one of her patients, who became pregnant after forgetting to pick up birth control pills. After consulting with Leighton, the patient received medicine to terminate her pregnancy at a Planned Parenthood. The patient, Leighton said, expressed gratitude because she didn't have to leave the workforce and could continue to support her family.

Leighton noted that roughly 60% of maternal deaths before Roe v. Wade decision were attributable to botched abortions, and outlawing abortions in many states could lead to similar results, particularly for people who don’t have the means to get an abortion in a state that allows them.

“Those with means will fly to California or other states and get a safe procedure, at least for now,” Leighton said. “But there are so many people who don’t have those means, who are disproportionally represented minorities in poverty and those people will be forced to seek local unsafe care. It is vital for everyone to realize that restricting abortion does not make it go away, it only restricts access to safe abortions and risks women’s lives.”

Napa County supervisor Diane Dillon said she appalled at the draft decision, and that everyone should be fighting against it. County supervisor Belia Ramos said women deserve dignity and equality, and that the right to have an abortion is important for that.

“Central to being American is the protection of the fundamental right of liberty,” Ramos said. “And liberty is exactly what we’re protecting here, what we seek to protect, what we seek to advocate for.”

Napa County Office of Education superintendent Barbara Nemko said that every child born in the United States should be born to mothers who want them and have the ability to take care of them. Furthermore, she said, the decision of whether to have a baby belongs to the woman who will have it.

Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio quoted former Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the importance of women having a choice when it comes to abortion, given that individual women are the only ones who know the personal circumstances of their lives. Councilmember Mary Luros noted that women are only able to live a healthy and fulfilling life if they have the ability to control their reproductive decisions.

“Without the freedom to make our own decisions regarding reproductive rights, we no longer have equality, we no longer have dignity, we no longer are able to direct our own lives or protect our own health,” Luros said. “This is not just about legal abortion or access to birth control, this is about our right to life, our right to health, our right to privacy and our right to education,” Luros said.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.