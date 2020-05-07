Mike Thompson serves in Congress while sheltering at his St. Helena home

ST. HELENA -- With the U.S. House of Representatives out of session, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, is trying to set a good example for his constituents by sheltering at home, but his schedule is as busy as ever.
“I’m doing something called conference call webinar ad nauseum,” he said in a phone interview last week.
Thompson’s life has become a series of weekly virtual town hall meetings for constituents, twice-weekly conference calls with the House Democratic caucus, and webinars with state and local leaders, business people navigating the Small Business Administration loan process, and presidents of hospitals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.
“It’s always better to be able to do things in person, so it’s a little bit of a change,” Thompson said. “I’ve had town hall meetings on a very regular basis, and I can honestly tell you this is the first time I’ve ever had one while wearing my house slippers.”
Thompson tries to take a walk or ride his bike once a day. But while his wife, Jan, a nurse practitioner, continues to report to work at Adventist Health St. Helena, he mostly stays home in his slippers.
He’s still managed to stay busy on the legislative front, introducing a bill Tuesday that would pay for state and local governments to partner with restaurants and nonprofits to prepare healthy meals for vulnerable populations. The FEED Act (FEMA Empowering Essential Deliveries) is supported by Chef Jose Andres of the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.
Out of all the ways life has changed under COVID-19, it’s hard to predict which changes will become permanent, Thompson said. However, he’s optimistic that the pandemic will spur positive, permanent change on issues like rural broadband Internet access. The pandemic has put a spotlight on the lack of web access in remote areas, which makes it difficult for those residents to engage in distance learning and telehealth.
As chair of the Select Revenue Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee, Thompson has been in touch with economists who say the economy will not bounce back quickly.
“I think it’s going to be a slog,” he said.
Thompson said Congress will probably have to pass a new stimulus and infrastructure package.
“It shouldn’t be the typical infrastructure – ‘here’s some money, go build some roads and bridges and highways,’” Thompson said. “All of those things are important and have to be part of it, but we’re going to need an infrastructure package for the times that reflects the challenges we face today and the future needs of the people and the country.”
That means expanding rural broadband access, establishing more community health clinics, promoting renewable energy, and increasing the country’s resilience to climate change, from flooding to fires to rising sea levels, Thompson said.
Despite the economic pain, Thompson said most of his constituents aren’t in an undue rush to reopen the economy before it’s safe to do so.
“This can’t be seen as a political issue. This is a health care issue,” he said. “We’ve got to deal with the health care part of it before we can move forward with anything else.”
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.