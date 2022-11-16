 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Thompson tests positive for COVID-19 after winning 13th Congressional term

Mike Thompson

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, seen after an August news conference at Honig Vineyard & Winery in Rutherford.

 Edward Booth, Register

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement the congressman released Wednesday morning.

“After taking a regular PCR test, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement from the St. Helena Democrat said. “Thanks to being fully vaccinated and receiving both booster shots, I am experiencing only mild symptoms. I will be working from home and my office remains fully open to serve the people of our district.”

Thompson, 71, also recommended in the statement every American get their “updated COVID-19 vaccine and booster to stay health and protect their friends and families.”

Thompson currently represents California’s 5th Congressional district, which includes Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, Solano and Lake counties. He was elected to a 13th term in the House of Representatives on Nov. 8 — earning about 67% of the vote, as of the most recent counting — to represent the newly drawn 4th District, which includes all of Napa and Lake counties, as well as parts of Yolo, Solano and Sonoma.

Take a tour inside the First Street Napa shopping center. The center is almost fully leased and includes more than 45 shops and restaurants.

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

