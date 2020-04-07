Millions of Californians could lose health insurance in coronavirus-driven recession, study says

Before the coronavirus shook the U.S. economy, the national unemployment rate stood around 3.5 percent, and 29 million Americans were uninsured. Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Monday told CNBC that the national unemployment rate might already be at 12 percent to 13 percent.

In the study's worst-case-scenario, up to 40 million Americans would be without coverage.

California has already extended the deadline to enroll in the state-supported Covered California insurance market to June 30 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Covered California is now open for enrollment for any reason, and the income-based affordability assistance and new state subsidies should help people get insured at this crucial time," said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California. "Medi-Cal is open year round and will continue to be a lifeline for millions of Californians, including those newly unemployed due to the closure of big parts of our economy."

The Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan D.C. think tank, estimated in an April 2 report that the 3.5 million Americans likely lost their coverage with their jobs in the last two weeks, including abut 420,000 Californians.