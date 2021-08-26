Millions of Californians to get another round of stimulus checks soon. When to expect the money

State officials expect the latest round of state stimulus payments to be issued to Californians by next Tuesday, Aug. 31.

That means eligible Californians earning between $30,000 to $75,000 a year can soon expect to see the $600 payments in their bank accounts. The California Department of Finance previously said the payments would be issued in early September.

Andrew LePage, a spokesman for the Franchise Tax Board, said the state plans to distribute the checks in batches every two weeks. So far, state officials have identified about 9 million tax returns eligible for the payment.

"We expect to receive more returns qualifying for (the Golden State Stimulus II) between now and the Oct. 15 filing deadline," LePage said in an email statement.

Direct deposit payments should appear in bank accounts a few days after they are issued, according to LePage. Paper checks will take about three weeks to arrive after they are mailed.

