Whether you just moved to the Napa Valley or have lived here all your life, chances are you know little or nothing about Edgerly Island or its Milton Road district.
It’s not an area you’ll find romanticized on postcards or in glossy coffee table books. But to the few hundred residents that call the quirky riverside neighborhood home, it has a charm you won’t find anywhere else in Napa County.
So where do you find it? Head west on Highway 12 and hang a left when you get to Cuttings Wharf Road. A couple of miles down, the road veers right onto Las Amigas Road, which turns into Milton Road after a couple more miles. Although there is no sign to mark the spot, you’ll soon be venturing down Edgerly Island. If you spot the seldom-used Brazos Railroad Bridge in the distance, you know you’re on the right track.
When you live along the valley’s most significant waterway, you see things other Napa Valley residents don’t. “I didn’t know much about the river before my husband and I moved out there,” said Nancy McEnery, author of the book “The Napa River.” “We had no idea how active and vibrant the river is. It’s a hidden gem.”
From her house on Milton Road, McEnery said she could see multi-story cruise ships, sailboats, kayaks, rowboats, fishing boats, tugboats and, early on, barges loaded with mounds of salt harvested from the Cargill Salt Company’s salt ponds. “The salt is no longer harvested,” she pointed out, “as California Fish and Game, which now owns the land, is restoring hundred of acres into tidal wetlands."
“I’m a lover of nature and the bird life out there is amazing because the area is on the Pacific Flyway,” McEnery said. “We would see egrets, pelicans and herons and all kinds of shore birds and that was fascinating. You never knew what you’re going to see land on your dock or across the river.”
She also watched barges carrying sections of the old Maxwell Bridge pass by on the river.
“One day, we even saw an old Napa mansion float by on a barge on its way to a new life in Benicia. That was pretty cool,” McEnery said.
As to spending time on the river, she said: “We bought a two-person kayak at one point but it wasn’t that stable. We ended up in the river due to a few mishaps.”
McEnery, who has since moved into town, says her seven years living on Milton Road “gave me a glimpse into just how important the Napa River is as a commercial waterway and also beautiful the river is.”
“I really enjoyed living out there. It’s a great community of interesting people,” McEnery said. “There are writers and poets and people in construction, and many people who work in other parts of Bay Area. Folks have discovered how great it is to live near the water and the area has become more desirable as a result. All the houses are different; it’s very unique.”
Of course, being isolated, the Milton Road neighborhood is not without drawbacks.
“You live way out there and if you need a loaf of bread or milk, you have to drive into town,” McEnery admitted.
Jay and Pam Gardner have lived in the Milton Road area 41 years and counting, and actually sailed to Napa from Rhode Island via the Panama Canal on their 38-foot double-ended ketch named Ingwe (Zulu for panther).
“We lived on the boat for 16 years before we built our house,” said Gardner. The couple’s first daughter, Juell, was actually born on the boat and is now her parents’ next-door neighbor.
“We had to live on our boat when we first came here,” Gardner said, “because at the time there was a real shortage of berthing and marinas that would allow live-aboards, so we lived at the Napa Valley Marina for the first couple of years.”
Native Napan Albert Giovannoni and his brother Lawrence built the marina in 1957. “He was such a nice man and very kind,” Gardner recalled.
In addition to providing a berth, Giovannoni also rented the Gardners a small building where they began their canvas business in 1978, PJ’s Canvas. “We had experience building sails for ourselves because we couldn’t afford to buy them,” Gardner said. “We started making sails and canvas products for people. Pam was actually running the business initially, and it was going so well after a couple of years, that I came to work for her,” Gardner chuckled.
“One day Albert said, ‘Why don’t you consider buying a lot out here?’ There was a lot he was selling on Milton Road and we bought it, which was lucky for us,” Gardner said.
The community of 135 houses is home to 300-400 people, Gardner said.
“It’s very much an eclectic group of people who live out here,” he said. “There’s no home owners association so you can pretty much do as you wish out here. The neighbors are the best part of living out here; they’re pretty easy going for the most part.”
Not everyone who owns a home along Milton Road is a full-time resident. “We have a fair amount of people who live here year round, but we also have a large amount of people who rent their homes,” Gardner said.
“If you love living on the river, and we do, then you really love it here,” he emphasized. “If you have any fascination for birds, it’s great. There’s a snag in the river nearby where 20 egrets hang out. There’s also a lot of animal life, including raccoons, turkeys, lots of possum, coyote, skunks, and I’ve heard tell of mountain lions but I haven’t see any.”
“People catch sturgeon in the river and we even have sea lions come up when the salmon are running,” said Gardner.
You might think living on a river guarantees flooding problems, but Gardner says that isn’t the case.
“We haven’t had significant flooding here since 1983, when we had three floods in a 13-month period, which made us get pretty serious about taking care of our levees. Knock on wood we have been pretty much dry since, but it’s a constant battle.”
Gardner said that the Edgerly Island area floods for different reasons than the city of Napa. “It floods because of excessive rain, and although rain contributes here, most of the time we are affected by high winds and high tides. You get real weather out here.”
Gardner said the district has gone from being a funky industrial area with a lot of noise in the salt ponds era, to being peaceful. “It’s absolutely enchanting now,” he said.
The Gardners bought the Meyers Water Company 15 years ago, which is now run by their daughter and son-in-law, Juell and Matt Fullner. The company serves some 100 customers. Water is provided by an artesian well and is not influenced by the Napa River, Gardner says.
John and Judy Ahmann’s 340-acre Epicenter Ranch, located on the western side of the river, is a throwback to days when cattle was king in Napa County.
And as you might have guessed from the name, the epicenter of the 6.0 Napa earthquake in 2014 is on the Ahmann’s property.
“No one knew there was a fault there before the earthquake,” said Ahmann.
Judy Ahmann said it was like being in a “bouncy house” with up and down shaking when the earthquake hit.
“The engineers who came out and looked at our house said if all of the homes had been built like ours, there would have been a lot less problems.”
“We were very fortunate because this house has a full basement with heavy beams,” her husband added, “so we had no cracks or broken windows.”
The cattle out here were bawling and crying right before the earthquake,” Mrs. Ahmann recalled. “They knew something was going to happen.”
While the Ahmanns moved to Edgerly Island more for the views than the river life, they did operate a 60-foot, authentic sternwheeler riverboat from 1987-1994 that was moored at the Napa Valley marina.
“We’d seen riverboats before and we thought that’s just what Napa needs,” she added. “In the early 1980s, we were at a conference in Oregon and bought a riverboat which we sailed down the coast and up the river to Napa.”
Called the “City of Napa,” the Ahmann’s riverboat offered brunch cruises on the river every Sunday morning, dinner cruises every Saturday night, occasional Friday night cocktail cruises with live music and also served private parties like weddings and anniversaries.
“It was a great adventure and we were very busy,” said Judy Ahmann. “The Napa Yacht Club had its first meeting onboard the City of Napa,” her husband added.
“We still have the boat in dry-dock,” she said, “and would love to donate it to a worthy cause. We even thought it might make a great house for someone.”
“I think we’re still here because we have always loved the proximity to the Bay, the views, and the open space,” said Judy Ahmann. “We just like being out in the open space without people around. We fell in love with this region when we walked to the top of a muddy hill on our property in 1970 and saw the view.”
In recent years, the Milton Road cattle ranchers have had a beef with something else that comes with the territory, the ever-present threat of salt water to their property. Their land is ideally protected by floodgates also known as flapper gates. The Ahmanns maintain that the gates began to leak in 2013 allowing salt water to seep onto their ranch, making it unsuitable for grazing or crops and causing more than $1 million in damage.
Eventually, the Ahmanns had to sue Napa County over the problem and were awarded $374,000 with a promise that the county would install new gates to solve the problem by Oct. 31, 2018. Ahmann said only one gate had been fixed by that time and other was finally fixed in February of this year.
If you have a taste for a lifestyle you won’t find anywhere else in Napa County, take a drive down Milton Road some weekend when the weather is nice. You’ll find a few quirky homes for sale and some for rent right on the Napa River, and even a few empty lots ready for building your home with river view hot tub and your own private dock.