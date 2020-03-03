Minahen takes a commanding lead in Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector job

Bob Minahen freely admits that not everyone knows what the county Treasurer-Tax Collector does, let alone that the job even exists.

But that didn’t stop him for running for the position. And his determination seems to have paid off.

Claiming 65 percent of the early vote totals on Tuesday night, Minahen took a substantial lead in the race for the county Treasurer-Tax Collector job.

His opponent, Mike Basayne, chairman of the county’s Assessment Appeals Board, had 35 percent of the vote, with 19,266 ballots counted.

“I always thought I was the right person for this job,” said Minahen on Tuesday night.

The job certainly isn’t unfamiliar to him. Minahen is currently the county's Assistant Auditor-Controller. Incumbent James Hudak will step down from the role.

“I’m grateful the voters of Napa County have seen my experience and what I can bring to the table," said Minahen.

The candidate said he thinks his current job as the county's assistant auditor-controller resonated with voters.