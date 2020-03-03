Minahen takes a commanding lead in Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector job

Bob Minahen freely admits that not everyone knows what the county Treasurer-Tax Collector does, let alone that the job even exists.
But that didn’t stop him for running for the position. And his determination seems to have paid off.
Claiming 65 percent of the early vote totals on Tuesday night, Minahen took a substantial lead in the race for the county Treasurer-Tax Collector job.
His opponent, Mike Basayne, chairman of the county’s Assessment Appeals Board, had 35 percent of the vote, with 19,266 ballots counted.
“I always thought I was the right person for this job,” said Minahen on Tuesday night.
The job certainly isn’t unfamiliar to him. Minahen is currently the county's Assistant Auditor-Controller. Incumbent James Hudak will step down from the role.
“I’m grateful the voters of Napa County have seen my experience and what I can bring to the table," said Minahen.
The candidate said he thinks his current job as the county's assistant auditor-controller resonated with voters.
“I’ve been able to put together programs to save hundreds of millions” of dollars for the county, said Minahen. “I can point to my history with Napa County and the benefits I have already provided. We’re in a position where we can do some good things.”
Reached at his election night headquarters, Basayne was not ready to concede.
“We both have worked very hard,” said Basayne.
Minahen has “an excellent reputation” as assistant auditor-controller. “That might have played into the higher vote at this point,” he said.
“It would have been nice to have had more time … but I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. I have learned a lot, and I’m very appreciative of the voters that had faith in me. And I guess we’ll see where we are at the end of the evening and tomorrow.”
Final election totals are expected the week of March 23, with another batch of results expected Friday.
“My campaign volunteers and committee worked incredibly hard and were very dedicated and put in a lot of hours,” said Basayne.
“It was a great experience. I definitely have learned more through this process (about) how the voters feel and their interest in supporting a local candidate.”
Minahen said his first steps on the job would include enabling a smooth transition. “Luckily, I have a really good working relationship” with Hudak.
If the lead holds, Minahan will go on to oversee a local government portfolio of about $800 million in taxpayers’ money.
Minahen would, among other things, “invest, safeguard and disburse county, schools and special district funds,” as the county budget says.
The Napa County office collects property taxes of about $421 million annually for schools, cities, special districts, Napa Valley College and county government.
Yet Treasurer-Tax Collector is not a job that most Napans are overly familiar with, acknowledged Minahen.
Minahen joked that one of the most common questions he got while campaigning was this: “Is John Tuteur finally retiring?”
Tuteur is the longtime Napa County Assessor Recorder and County Clerk, a different county job.
And what was Minahen’s answer to the Tuteur question?
“I’d say you’ll have to drag his cold body out of that office,” he said with a laugh.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com