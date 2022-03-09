Miracle March looks unlikely for Napa County

After the supercharged start to the rain season, about the only thing that could have prolonged Napa County’s drought was a dry spell of epic proportions.

That’s exactly what happened. With Napa State Hospital receiving little rain in January and February — the traditional heart of the rainy season — the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday declared a drought emergency.

Supervisors declared a drought emergency last year too, but it had since lapsed. What now looks to be a third consecutive drought year prompted them to revisit the topic.

Of course, five or so inches of Miracle March rainfall could still bail out the county. But hopes for a huge, drought-busting rainfall month as of Wednesday looked like a March Mirage.

“No Miracle March, but we have rain coming,” Mike Pechner of Fairfield-based Golden West Meteorology said on Wednesday.

A storm system expected next Monday night and Tuesday could bring the most significant rain in two months, Pechner said. But, he said, the jury is still out on how much rain might fall.

Long-range models show a few light showers might come on March 19. Then it looks dry through March 25, he said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass agreed that no Miracle March is in sight. He didn’t as of Wednesday morning see any clear indication how much rain the predicted Tuesday system might bring, be it a few tenths of an inch or a few hundredths.

“It may be an overall dismal March as well; it may be following the pattern of what we’ve seen,” Gass said.

Napa State Hospital as of Wednesday had a little over 18 inches of rainfall for the rain season that began on Oct. 1. Normal to date is 21.04 inches.

Napa County Airport had received 16 inches, a little more than 100% of normal to date for this typically drier location. Most of the rain at both sites had fallen by early January.

Local reservoirs got a big boost from the October and December heavy rains. Lake Hennessey that serves the city of Napa is 89% full, Bell Canyon that serves St. Helena 99%, Kimball that serves Calistoga 91% and Rector that serves Yountville 100%.

As of now, a rainfall season that began extraordinarily wet has turned extraordinary dry. Early-season prediction that a La Niña pattern would mean a third consecutive drought year seem to be proving true in the long run.

“We got our hopes up having such a wet start to the water year,” Gass said. “But all along, we had anticipated it to be below-average.”

Pechner noted that the brush is already turning brown on the east side of Napa Valley in areas with shallow soils. All of this could lead to a very early fire season, he said.

County Fire Chief Jason Martin touched on the topic during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting when he gave a statewide perspective.

“We’re in a drought; we haven’t had much water… We’re starting to get an increase in fire activity early in the season. We’re already flying air tankers,” he told supervisors.

The state had 33 fires burn 130 acres from Feb. 28 to March 6, Martin said. Last year, the state had 59 fires burn 14 acres during the same period.

“That shows us where we are at today and what we are faced with for this summer,” he said.

Napa County isn’t pinning its hopes on a Miracle March. A county report said the drought declaration might allow the county to tap into additional funding for drought-related responses and activities.

"This potentially historic drought in Napa County may result in broad impacts and considerations that extend beyond drinking water and conservation efforts," a county report said.

The local agricultural system, general county operational practices, tourism, fire services and prevention, environmental health, vulnerable ecosystems and public health are important aspects of the County’s drought response, it said.

Although the county had significant rainfall in late 2021, January 2022 was the eighth driest on record in Napa County over the last 128 years, the declaration said.

With hopes for a Miracle March fading, about all rain-lovers can do is begin hoping for an Amazing April.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

