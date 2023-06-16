A 33-year-old man who hadn’t been heard from by friends, family and colleagues for nearly a week has been found, Napa police said on Friday.

Police were contacted about the missing man by the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office. Details about what happened weren’t available, though there were no reports of injury.

Eduardo Enrique Navarro Garcia had last been seen at Silverado Upholstery in the city of Napa on June 10. He was entered into California’s Missing and Unidentified Person Section.

Kayla Chambers, Navarro’s manager at Silverado Upholstery, also said Friday that Garcia has been found, though she knew no details.

“He has been located…He is with a friend,” she said, adding she soon expected to learn more.

The disappearance caught his family, friends and colleagues completely off guard, Chambers said earlier in the week. Navarro had living accommodations on the store’s property.