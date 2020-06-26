Missing Vallejo man found drowned in Lake Berryessa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County authorities say a man reported missing from a group at Lake Berryessa was found drowned in six feet of water at the Oak Shores Day Use Area.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Joshua David Michael Lee, 26, of Vallejo at 11:54 a.m. Thursday after searching land and water. Lee was reported missing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Acorn Beach at the day use area, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

Details as to the cause of the incident weren’t available on Friday. Wofford said an autopsy is pending.

The body was found by the Napa County Sheriff’s dive team, assisted by an aquatic robot from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

