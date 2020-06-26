You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missing Vallejo man found drowned in Lake Berryessa

Missing Vallejo man found drowned in Lake Berryessa

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa County authorities say a man reported missing from a group at Lake Berryessa was found drowned in six feet of water at the Oak Shores Day Use Area.

The Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Joshua David Michael Lee, 26, of Vallejo at 11:54 a.m. Thursday after searching land and water. Lee was reported missing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Acorn Beach at the day use area, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford said.

Details as to the cause of the incident weren’t available on Friday. Wofford said an autopsy is pending.

The body was found by the Napa County Sheriff’s dive team, assisted by an aquatic robot from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News