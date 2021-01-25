 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing your EDD check?

Missing your EDD check?

{{featured_button_text}}
edd-logo-2-Color.jpg

Register reporter Sarah Klearman is seeking folks who work or live in Napa County for a story about unemployment checks. Have you had trouble reaching the EDD? Are you not receiving unemployment insurance even though you’re eligible for it? Reach out to Sarah at sklearman@napanews.com.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News