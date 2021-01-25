Missing your EDD check?

Register reporter Sarah Klearman is seeking folks who work or live in Napa County for a story about unemployment checks. Have you had trouble reaching the EDD? Are you not receiving unemployment insurance even though you’re eligible for it? Reach out to Sarah at sklearman@napanews.com.
