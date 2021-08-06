Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

Predictive modeling cited by Napa County suggests the latest COVID-19 wave apparently fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant might peak in early-to-mid-September.
There were no signs of abatement this past week. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase and the sixth consecutive week numbers have risen. Ten people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Friday.
But the latest surge remains weaker than the one in January, when new cases hit 681 during one week. At one point during January, 35 people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The county this past week reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. It did so because of significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due primarily to the Delta variant, a county health order said.
All of this happened despite the county having 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 80% partly vaccinated. That compares to about 63% fully vaccinated statewide and 50% nationwide.
“The Delta variant can infect and be transmitted by vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “Delta outbreaks in other countries had a precipitous rise in cases, followed by a faster fall, presumably from development of natural immunity.”
The Centers for Disease Control reported that some vaccine breakthrough infections in a small proportion of people are expected with the Delta variant. Vaccines are particularly effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
Based on predictive modeling, this current wave of Delta variant cases may peak in early to mid-September, with hospitalizations possibly peaking in late September. There is usually a two-week lag between case peaks and hospitalization peaks, Relucio said.
In mid-July — the latest data available — 72% of new, known COVID-19 cases in Napa County were among the unvaccinated, the county reported.
Napa County continues to try to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.
“We are moving slowly upward, with over 1,000 additional vaccinations per week,” Relucio said. “It takes coordinated outreach efforts through trusted messengers and vaccinators through community-based efforts.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.