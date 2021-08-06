 Skip to main content
Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

Vaccine
Silverv, Dreamstime.com

Predictive modeling cited by Napa County suggests the latest COVID-19 wave apparently fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant might peak in early-to-mid-September.

There were no signs of abatement this past week. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase and the sixth consecutive week numbers have risen. Ten people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Friday.

But the latest surge remains weaker than the one in January, when new cases hit 681 during one week. At one point during January, 35 people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county this past week reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. It did so because of significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due primarily to the Delta variant, a county health order said.

All of this happened despite the county having 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 80% partly vaccinated. That compares to about 63% fully vaccinated statewide and 50% nationwide.

“The Delta variant can infect and be transmitted by vaccinated individuals,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer. “Delta outbreaks in other countries had a precipitous rise in cases, followed by a faster fall, presumably from development of natural immunity.”

The Centers for Disease Control reported that some vaccine breakthrough infections in a small proportion of people are expected with the Delta variant. Vaccines are particularly effective against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

Based on predictive modeling, this current wave of Delta variant cases may peak in early to mid-September, with hospitalizations possibly peaking in late September. There is usually a two-week lag between case peaks and hospitalization peaks, Relucio said.

In mid-July — the latest data available — 72% of new, known COVID-19 cases in Napa County were among the unvaccinated, the county reported.

Napa County continues to try to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated.

“We are moving slowly upward, with over 1,000 additional vaccinations per week,” Relucio said. “It takes coordinated outreach efforts through trusted messengers and vaccinators through community-based efforts.”

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio updates residents on the latest developments regarding COVID-19. Video courtesy of Napa County.

Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio discusses COVID-19 Delta variant

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

