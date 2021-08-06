Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

Predictive modeling cited by Napa County suggests the latest COVID-19 wave apparently fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant might peak in early-to-mid-September.

There were no signs of abatement this past week. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase and the sixth consecutive week numbers have risen. Ten people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Friday.

But the latest surge remains weaker than the one in January, when new cases hit 681 during one week. At one point during January, 35 people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19.

The county this past week reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. It did so because of significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due primarily to the Delta variant, a county health order said.

All of this happened despite the county having 75% of eligible residents fully vaccinated and 80% partly vaccinated. That compares to about 63% fully vaccinated statewide and 50% nationwide.