Modest fire growth in Napa County overnight; bad air will hang around

Cal Fire reported vigorous firefighting Thursday night outside Calistoga, but the Glass Fire grew only modestly overall in Napa and Sonoma counties.
A Red Flag warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the hills above 1,000 feet, but conditions on the valley floor will be more tranquil. This will benefit firefighting but does little to move out the thick layer of smoke that has made the air "very unhealthy."
"Pick your poison," Janet Upton, the county's public information officer, said of the fire and unhealthy air risks.
Cal Fire said 153 single-family homes have been destroyed in Napa County, as well as 189 commercial structures since the Glass Fire broke out in the pre-dawn Sunday in rural land east of St. Helena and spread across the valley into Sonoma County.
As of Friday morning, more than 35,000 acres have burned in Napa County, with 60,148 acres total in Napa and Sonoma counties. The fire was 6% contained.
Overnight firefighting was most active in the Palisades outside Calistoga and near the Lake County line. There was not a lot of fire growth on the west side of the Napa Valley north of St. Helena, Upton said.
Vast areas of the Upvalley and Angwin area remain under mandatory evacuation orders that have displaced some 13,000 people, while another 6,790 people are under evacuation warnings, she said.
Shelter services are being offered in Napa at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street and at Napa Valley College where 1,600 people have come for assistance, Upton said.
For the second day in a row, Napa Valley air was listed as "very unhealthy" by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The Air Quality Index readings for Napa at daybreak Friday were above 200, the district's worst readings in the Bay Area.
The city of Calistoga, where a mandatory evacuation is in effect, reported Friday that air quality in their city was over 300, which is in the "hazardous" range.
It's likely that extremely smoky conditions will remain all weekend and into next week, Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Friday.
"We need the wind to really kick up and move things," said Garcia, but that would be a "mixed blessing and a curse" for those trying to contain the Glass Fire and others in Northern California.
"The smoke definitely won't move out today. The winds are just too light," Garcia said.
The temperature is forecasted to hit 99 degrees in Napa on Friday, but the thick smoke layer over the city will knock this down, the National Weather Service said. Conditions will be somewhat cooler this weekend and into next week, but it could be a full week before the Bay Area again has clear skies, Garcia said.
Cal Fire said it had 2,500 firefighters on the Glass Fire, with 361 engines, 49 water tenders, 22 helicopters, 30 hand crews and 83 bulldozers.
