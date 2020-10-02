Modest fire growth in Napa County overnight; bad air will hang around

Shelter services are being offered in Napa at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street and at Napa Valley College where 1,600 people have come for assistance, Upton said.

For the second day in a row, Napa Valley air was listed as "very unhealthy" by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The Air Quality Index readings for Napa at daybreak Friday were above 200, the district's worst readings in the Bay Area.

The city of Calistoga, where a mandatory evacuation is in effect, reported Friday that air quality in their city was over 300, which is in the "hazardous" range.

It's likely that extremely smoky conditions will remain all weekend and into next week, Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Friday.

"We need the wind to really kick up and move things," said Garcia, but that would be a "mixed blessing and a curse" for those trying to contain the Glass Fire and others in Northern California.

"The smoke definitely won't move out today. The winds are just too light," Garcia said.