Modest fire growth in Napa County overnight; Napa air rated 'hazardous'

For the second day in a row, Napa Valley air was listed as "very unhealthy" by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. The city of Calistoga, where a mandatory evacuation order is in effect, reported Friday that air quality in their city was over 300, which is in the "hazardous" range.

It's likely that extremely smoky conditions will remain all weekend and into next week, Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Friday.

"We need the wind to really kick up and move things," said Garcia, but that would be a "mixed blessing and a curse" for those trying to contain the Glass Fire and others in Northern California.

"The smoke definitely won't move out today. The winds are just too light," Garcia said.

The temperature was forecasted to hit 100 degrees in Napa on Friday, but the thick smoke layer over the city made that unlikely, the National Weather Service said. Conditions will be somewhat cooler this weekend and into next week, but it could be a full week before the Bay Area again has clear skies, Garcia said.

Cal Fire said it had 2,500 firefighters on the Glass Fire, with 361 engines, 49 water tenders, 22 helicopters, 30 hand crews and 83 bulldozers.