Modest turnout so far in Napa County voting

A close race, say one with a margin of less than 100 votes, is another matter. Then a series of updates might be needed before the race can be called.

An updated count is to come Friday, Tuteur said. Further updates will come on March 9, 10 and perhaps March 11, until 95 percent of the ballots are counted.

That should clear up all but the closest of races. But if a margin is still razor-thin, a result might not be known until Tuteur certifies the election. He has until April 2, but expects to do so the week of March 23.

In this age of instant result expectations, certification still takes time. Among other things, Tuteur said the Election Division must take the machine counts from at least two precincts and double-check them against counts done by humans.

“The candidates, no matter how close it is, understand we go through this process to make sure the results are accurate when we certify,” he said.

Voters don’t have to worry about hackers remotely manipulating election counts, Tuteur said. Hackers would have to break down a door and get to the server to do so. The computers used have no wireless or network connections.