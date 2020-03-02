Modest turnout so far in Napa County voting

Here’s an Election Day question – is Napa County in for a small turnout or are lots of voters holding onto ballots until the last minute because of the fluid Democratic primary race?
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said on Monday morning that about 20,000 ballots had been received in the all vote-by-mail election. That’s 25 percent of registered voters.
Voters who wanted to cast their ballots before Election Day certainly had a chance. About 80,000 ballots arrived in local mailboxes three weeks ago.
“Statewide, my colleagues and I are a little concerned about the turnout,” Tuteur said.
Then again, the Democratic primary race may be motivating some voters to turn in their ballots at the eleventh hour. After all, those who voted for Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar or Tom Steyer before Friday saw their candidates drop out in the following days.
Tuteur cautioned about waiting too long to drop ballots into a mailbox, however. The postmark has to be by March 3, Election Day, for the ballot to be counted.
“You better get it in before the afternoon pickup,” Tuteur said.
Those who want wait to vote until Super Tuesday primary results start being reported from the East Coast have options that avoid using the U.S. Postal Service. They can drop ballots off at county vote centers or drop boxes until 8 p.m. Election Day.
"Our vote centers are going to be slammed because of what I'm expecting as a late wave," Tuteur said.
Don't make a race of it, though. Tuteur said the drop boxes will be locked at 8 p.m. sharp.
The Democratic primary is hardly the only ballot draw. Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza and Amber Manfree are vying for the 4th District seat. Supervisor Belia Ramos and American City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous are vying for the 5th District seat.
In addition, voters countywide will decide the fate of Measure K, a quarter-cent sales tax for Napa County open space, parks and recreation. They will pick a county treasurer-tax collector and a Superior Court judge.
Whatever happens, those 20,000 or so ballots already in by Monday will be the ones that constitute the results released at 8 p.m. Election Day. Go to www.countyofnapa.org/396/Elections at that time or after to see the results.
Tuteur said that, in all but the close races, those initial results are likely to hold.
“There is no reason I can see why those 20,000 are any different than hopefully the next 30,000 I get,” he said. “Statistically, if you don’t have a very close race, the odds are they are not going to change.”
A close race, say one with a margin of less than 100 votes, is another matter. Then a series of updates might be needed before the race can be called.
An updated count is to come Friday, Tuteur said. Further updates will come on March 9, 10 and perhaps March 11, until 95 percent of the ballots are counted.
That should clear up all but the closest of races. But if a margin is still razor-thin, a result might not be known until Tuteur certifies the election. He has until April 2, but expects to do so the week of March 23.
In this age of instant result expectations, certification still takes time. Among other things, Tuteur said the Election Division must take the machine counts from at least two precincts and double-check them against counts done by humans.
“The candidates, no matter how close it is, understand we go through this process to make sure the results are accurate when we certify,” he said.
Voters don’t have to worry about hackers remotely manipulating election counts, Tuteur said. Hackers would have to break down a door and get to the server to do so. The computers used have no wireless or network connections.
Napa County turnout in recent presidential primaries was 44 percent in 2008, 43 percent in 2012 and 60 percent in 2016.
“We always hope for 100 percent,” Tuteur said.
An eleventh-hour voting surge will be needed to approach that mark in the present election.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.