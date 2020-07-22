Molded by childhood polio, St. Helena's Jeanie Battistuzzi helped children who were hurting

ST. HELENA -- As the world endures the threat of COVID-19, one St. Helena resident remembers the horror of another pandemic that left her in excruciating pain for most of her childhood.
Despite permanent disabilities and ongoing complications that had her on a ventilator as late as 1991, Jeanie Battistuzzi enjoyed a 25-year career in the office at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School. She maintains a cheerful spirit, a strong faith in God, and a soft spot for kids who are hurting.
When Battistuzzi was a few months old, she came down with a high fever. The next morning she was totally paralyzed. The diagnosis: Polio.
It was 1948, seven years before Jonas Salk developed the polio vaccine. Battistuzzi’s family – Italian father, Russian mother – were living in Shanghai. There were 27 other kids with polio and only three iron lungs in the city, all in use. If the illness spread to her lungs, she probably wouldn’t survive.
Her mother applied hot packs every hour. After 15 days, the crisis had passed, but Battistuzzi was left severely disabled and unable to make a sound.
With the communist revolution advancing, the family left China for San Francisco, where they hoped to find better medical care for their daughter. The March of Dimes turned them down because they weren’t citizens. But once they moved to St. Helena, Jacob Goodman, a Shriner and one of the owners of Goodman’s department store, got her admitted to Shriners Children Hospital in San Francisco.
“(The Shriners) were the only people who didn’t have a problem with the fact that we’d just gotten off a boat from Shanghai and we were not citizens,” Battistuzzi said. “They said they didn’t care, as long as they were able to help a child.”
She was able to walk with the help of leg braces, but at the age of 3 she realized she was different from other kids.
“I resented it,” she said. “I wanted to run so bad I could taste it in my mouth.”
At times the pain was almost unbearable. At age 3, Battistuzzi developed severe scoliosis, with a large swelling behind her right shoulder that she called a “monster.” It caused the side of her ribcage to cave in, partially collapsing one of her lungs and leaving her gasping for breath and making it impossible to eat a normal diet.
The doctors at Shriners said they needed to perform a spinal fusion, but Battistuzzi was too underweight to have surgery – just 25 pounds at age 5. After a miserable stay at a children’s convalescent home, her parents brought her back home and she managed to put on enough weight to undergo surgery.
They dropped her off at Shriners, and only later would she realize she wouldn’t be able to hug them again for six months. After a pair of spinal surgeries, she beat the 50-50 odds of survival and was sent home in a body cast.
Her childhood didn’t get any easier. A broken hip put her in traction at St. Helena Hospital. In a surgery she recalls as the most painful of her life, doctors put a six-inch stainless steel pin in her right foot when she was 12.
“I thought I was going to die from the pain,” she said. Having been raised Catholic, she nicknamed it her “crucifixion nail.”
And then there were the bullies, like the girl at Shriners who called the 12-year-old Battistuzzi “humpback.”
A spiritual turning point came at age 15, when she asked a doctor if she would be “this way” for the rest of her life. He nodded yes. She went home, locked herself in the bathroom and sobbed.
“I knelt down on the floor and pounded my fist against the wall and I said, ‘If I’m going to be like this for the rest of my life, I just want to die.’ And then I got a sense of not being alone in there. I had a sense that Christ was in that bathroom with me, holding me and telling me ‘It’s going to be OK.’”
Her faith gave her the power to go on “and never ever consider anything like suicide.” In her 20s she spent a week in Dallas at a student congress on evangelism, with nightly sermons by Billy Graham.
“It left me in awe,” she said, especially seeing Dealey Plaza when memories of the Kennedy assassination were still fresh.
Having been home-schooled all the way through high school, Battistuzzi went on to graduate from Santa Rosa Junior College and get a job at RLS Middle School, just a few blocks from her house.
For the next 25 years, until she retired in 2000, kids with a skinned knee or a sprained wrist could always go to the office and get sympathy from a woman who knew all too well about childhood pain. Moving around would never be easy, but “I loved waiting on them,” she said. “I had spent so much time sitting down, lying down and being waited on that I kind of went crazy in the opposite direction,” Battistuzzi said. “Their little faces would show up in the office needing help, and I would always plunge right in.”
She hopes that people who hear her story and are facing challenges of their own “get a glimpse of how God loves them.”
“Know how much God wants to take you in His arms and rock you and take that pain away,” she said. “Some kids can look perfect and get straight As, yet they could be going through some kind of a hell that we don’t know about. If they don’t know where to go with that pain, they may consider something very drastic. I just want to give them hope. If He can help me, He can help you.”
From the archive: Racers roll through Napa for Coffin Races
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.